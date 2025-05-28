Serie A giants readying loan offer for Real Madrid star Endrick: Reports

Juventus have reportedly made an approach to sign out-of-favor Real Madrid attacker Endrick. According to fichajes.net, the Serie A giants wish to onboard the young Brazilian on loan till the end of the 2025/26 season (via GOAL).

As per this piece of news, Los Blancos could also be interested in such a deal, with them looking to provide Endrick with more game time. At the moment, it is hard for him to break into the first XI ahead of the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo.

Overall, Endrick managed to break into the first XI only thrice in the La Liga this season, while featuring once in the starting line-up of a UEFA Champions League tie. He's made 37 appearances across competitions, bagging seven goals and an assist.

Amid these circumstances, it seems that a move to Juventus would be ideal for the Real Madrid starlet. It would allow him the chance to potentially challenge for the Serie A title next season. Additionally, he could compete in the Champions League as well, with Juventus finishing in the top four in the Italian top-flight.

It has been an underwhelming season for Endrick with Real Madrid, with the club failing to win major silverware as well. They crashed out in the quarter-final of the Champions League and finished second in La Liga.

New Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso speaks about ambitions for Los Blancos in his tenure

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso has expressed his ambitions for the club during his presentation ceremony on Monday, May 26. The former Bayer Leverkusen boss will replace the experienced Carlo Ancelotti, who decided to take charge of the Brazil men's national team.

Following a rather disappointing season this time out, Alonso has reiterated the importance of winning top honors in the game. Speaking about this, he said (via BBC Sport):

"We have fantastic players, we have a team that has a lot of potential, [capable of] a very good present and a very good future."

"[I have] the conviction that we can achieve big things, worthy of Real Madrid, worthy of all these European Cups, of all these accomplishments made over so many years. I want a team that transmits emotion, energy, ambitious play and connects with the fans."

With Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso managed to win the Bundesliga title and the DFB Pokal in his three years with the club. Now, the Spaniard has signed a deal, keeping him at the Santiago Bernabeu till 2028.

