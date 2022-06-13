Serie A giants set £26 million price tag for Manchester United target this summer: Reports

Inter Milan are willing to offload right-back Denzel Dumfries in this summer's transfer window for a fee in the region of £26 million with Manchester United monitoring the Netherlands defender's situation.

The 26-year-old joined the Nerazzurri from PSV last summer for around £11 million and made an impressive 45 appearances across all competitions for the Serie A giants. In his debut season, he registered five goals and seven assists.

Erik ten Hag, the newly appointed head coach of the Red Devils, has identified Dumfries as a target ahead of the start of the new season as both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot failed to impress at right-back last season.

According to The Daily Mail (reported via Metro), Inter are set to entertain bids in the region of £26 million for Dumfries.

A traditional right-back for most of his career in the Eredivisie, Dumfries transformed himself into an attacking right wing-back to fit the needs of Inter Milan's system. His versatility and dynamism have proved to be head-turning facets of his game.

Chelsea are also interested in acquiring the services of the wing-back as per reports.

While Chelsea can offer Dumfries the chance to shine in the UEFA Champions League, Manchester United can offer him regular playing time ahead of the FIFA World Cup this year.

Manchester United primed for big summer window

Frenkie de Jong has previously played under Erik ten Hag.

With a host of departures expected to be completed soon, Manchester United may be looking to overhaul their squad by spending the big bucks this summer.

Ever since the arrival of Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, the Red Devils have been linked with a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League table in the 2021/22 season with 58 points.

Given the possibility of their potential departures, they will need reinforcements in midfield and attack urgently.

