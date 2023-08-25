Serie A giants set to table offer for Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku - Reports

Serie A giants AS Roma are readying an offer to take Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku on loan, according to The Evening Standard.

The Blues have been trying to get rid of Lukaku all summer, but there has been minimal interest in signing him permanently. Mauricio Pochettino's side have, therefore, reluctantly made the Belgium international available on loan. They want suitors to pay a substantial loan fee and cover the majority of the player's wages.

Serie A side Juventus were previously credited with an interest in Lukaku, 30. However, the Turin-based club's interest is conditional on Dusan Vlahovic leaving the club. The Serbian, though, is increasingly likely to stay put, with the Bianconeri valuing him at £68 million.

Roma have, therefore, emerged as the frontrunners to sign Lukaku, according to the aforementioned source. The Giallorossi are said to be preparing a loan bid for the former Manchester United center-forward, who has not talked to Pochettino since the Argentinian took the reins at Chelsea.

If the transfer goes through, Lukaku will reunite with former Blues and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at Roma. The striker bagged 33 goals and 11 assists from 76 games across competitions under the Portuguese icon at those two Premier League clubs.

It is worth noting that the London giants had reportedly reached an agreement with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal to sell Lukaku for £40 million earlier this summer. However, the transfer collapsed after the player refused to move to the Middle East.

Chelsea are hopeful that there will be increased interest from Saudi Arabia before the Pro League window closes on September 20. AC Milan, meanwhile, are keeping tabs on Lukaku's situation at Stamford Bridge, as per the said report.

Chelsea are running low on international loan spots

New FIFA rules deny clubs from sending more than seven players on loan to foreign clubs in a season. Chelsea are running low on those spots, having already sanctioned five such temporary exits. Hakim Ziyech, David Datro Fofana and Gabriel Slonina are among those who have gone abroad.

The Blues have now allocated one of their remaining two spots to Romelu Lukaku after failing to sell him. Deivid Washington, who have arrived from Santos for £17 million, is expected to take up the other spot. The Brazilian teenager is tipped to join sister club RC Strasbourg on loan.

This means that other Chelsea outcasts run the risk of facing exile if they do not secure a permanent exit. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Malang Sarr are among those who are yet to secure moves.