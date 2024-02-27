Serie A giants set transfer price for Liverpool-linked forward: Reports

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have set a €40 million price tag for Federico Chiesa, who has been linked with Liverpool.

The Old Lady are looking to bolster their ranks in the summer and Bologna's Lewis Ferguson is on their radar. However, Juve need to sell players in order to bring in their targets this summer.

Chiesa has been a target for Liverpool and the player's agents recently met with the Bianconeri hierarchy regarding a reported future talk. The 26-year-old winger has been at Juventus since 2020. He has so far scored 28 goals and has provided 22 assists in 116 matches for the Old Lady.

This season, the Italy international has scored six goals and has provided two assists in 22 appearances across competitions. His contract runs out in 2025 and the winger has an estimated market value of €50 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Chiesa, a 44-time Italy international, is a speedy winger, who often leaves defenders on their tracks with his mazy runs. With Mohamed Salah linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, Chiesa could be a great addition to the Merseyside outfit.

Juve, meanwhile, are looking to sort out the futures of several players. Adrien Rabiot's contract is set to run out in the summer. Matias Soule, who is on loan at Frosinone, is another player whom Juve are contemplating selling.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hails Virgil van Dijk's leadership

Virgil van Dijk scored the winner as Liverpool managed a 1-0 win against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final. The Dutchman netted in the 118th minute of extra time to hand the Reds their first trophy of the season.

Jurgen Klopp waxed lyrical about Van Dijk and pointed out how the defender has been a leader for the team since joining the club. He told the media after the Carabao Cup win (via the club's official website):

"I really love it. Virgil van Dijk from the first day since he stepped into Liverpool FC is absolutely outstanding. But you anyway in his lesser-good moments go for him like he didn't want to perform. 'Why is he like that?' Sorry, they're human beings, it happens from time to time."

He added:

"That we are not spot on probably happens to you as well. Yes, thank God, he's absolutely spot on, top shape, we need him; we need them all. I think he learned an important lesson tonight for himself. Not that he needed to learn it, but we gave him the opportunity to learn it. Whatever happens, you always can win the game whatever."

Van Dijk has now won two Carabao Cups with the club, previously lifting the trophy back in 2022.