Serie A side plot surprise move to sign highly-rated Chelsea defender - Reports

Serie A side Lazio are plotting a surprise move to sign highly rated Chelsea defender Aaron Anselmino, as per Football Italia. Lazio also reportedly agreed on a deal for Blues midfielder Cesare Casadei and have now turned their sight to Anselmino.

Anselmino was recently playing on loan for Argentinian outfit Boca Juniors before returning to Chelsea this January. Lazio boss Marco Baroni was initially interested in signing Anselmino on loan, but with Chelsea reaching the limit of players they were allowed to loan out at once, a permanent transfer is being considered.

Lazio reportedly signed Casadei for a fee of €12 million, with the Blues having a 25% sell-on clause as per the aforementioned report. They might reportedly be planning a similar approach for Anselmino, adding a heavy sell-on clause to close the gap with Chelsea's valuation.

Trending

A central defender with a lot of potential, Anselmino was promoted from Boca Juniors' under-20 side to the reserves before playing for their senior team in January 2024. In August of that year, he penned a permanent deal with Premier League outfit Chelsea and was loaned back to Boca Juniors for the 2024/25 season.

However, the loan deal was cut short in January and the 19-year-old is currently a part of Maresca's contingent.

Meanwhile, Lazio are placed fourth in the Serie A, having scored 37 goals, the joint-third highest after Inter's 51 and Atalanta's 48.

Chelsea's current situation in the Premier League

Enzo Maresca's side are not enjoying the best of times in the Premier League. Currently placed sixth with 40 points and a 13-point difference with league leaders Liverpool, the aspirations for a championship win seem unlikely.

The Blues' recent fixture in the Premier League saw them face a 3-1 defeat to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. With crucial fixtures against West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa up next, Maresca would be aiming to pull things back to the right path in the short break they will now go through.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback