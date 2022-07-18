Sevilla and 3 Premier League clubs interested in signing 27-year-old Arsenal flop: Reports

Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe is reportedly on the radar of La Liga outfit Sevilla and three Premier League clubs in the ongoing transfer window.

Pepe, who has two years left on his current deal at the Emirates Stadium, has failed to live up to expectations in England. With the rise of Bukayo Saka and the constant growth of Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli, Pepe has fallen down in the pecking order of late.

During the 2021-22 season, the 27-year-old scored three goals and provided six assists in 23 appearances for the Gunners across competitions.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur (via Fichajes.net), Sevilla, Leicester City, West Ham United and Everton are in the race to snap up the Ivory Coast international. All the clubs have studied the possibility of a permanent deal and even a loan with a purchase option.

Mark Mann-Bryans @MarkyMBryans Arsenal are now openly seeking suitors for club-record signing Nicolas Pepe.



Given valuation/wages, a loan move away from the club is the most likely outcome. Aware that Spain is a possible destination. Arsenal are now openly seeking suitors for club-record signing Nicolas Pepe.Given valuation/wages, a loan move away from the club is the most likely outcome. Aware that Spain is a possible destination.

Pepe joined the Gunners on a club-record fee of £72 million in the summer of 2019 after scoring 37 goals across two seasons for Ligue 1 side Lille. But ever since his arrival in north London, the left-footed attacker has failed to replicate his previous form and cement his place in the first-team.

Overall, Pepe has featured in 112 matches for the Gunners, registering 27 goals and 21 assists in the process.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have already added offensive reinforcements to their roster. While Gabriel Jesus joined from Manchester City in a deal worth up to £45 million, Marquinhos arrived from Brazilian outfit Sao Paulo for a fee in the region of £3 million.

Gabriel Agbonlahor feels Arsenal need more players this summer

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that the Gunners require more quality players to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League. Speaking on talkSPORT, he said:

"For Arsenal, it’s a big statement signing Gabriel Jesus, but still, they need more work. There's talk of [Oleksandr] Zinchenko, who I think will be a great signing, a great addition. He's versatile but maybe they need another right-sided winger as back up to Bukayo Saka because Nicolas Pepe has not done it."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Zinchenko, keen on joining Arsenal - but contract details are still being discussed. Oleksandr Zinchenko update. There’s an agreement between Arsenal and Man City since Friday, £30m. Talks still ongoing on personal terms - the clubs want final decision within this weekZinchenko, keen on joining Arsenal - but contract details are still being discussed. Oleksandr Zinchenko update. There’s an agreement between Arsenal and Man City since Friday, £30m. Talks still ongoing on personal terms - the clubs want final decision within this week ⚪️🔴 #AFCZinchenko, keen on joining Arsenal - but contract details are still being discussed. https://t.co/QHS2Y8C9ZW

He continued:

"These teams know that they need to keep improving their squad because it's going to get harder and harder to challenge for the top four. Arsenal don't want to be cut adrift. They want to bring in top, top players because Spurs are doing the same. Spurs have had a great window so it’s going to be even harder this season to get that top four."

Arsenal will start their Premier League season against Crystal Palace on August 5, and will hope to secure a top-four finish this season.

