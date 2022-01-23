Sevilla view Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele as alternative to Manchester United star: Reports

La Liga giants Sevilla have identified Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele as an alternative if their pursuit of Anthony Martial doesn't come to fruition, according to reports in MARCA (via Fichajes).

The Manchester United outcast has been on Sevilla's radar for some time now with Martial looking all set to leave Old Trafford in the summer. He's lost his place in the starting XI following a series of injuries and a lack of form, making only eight league appearances this season, starting twice.

Back in December, it was reported that the former AS Monaco forward had informed Manchester United's interim boss Ralf Rangnick of his desire to leave.

Los Sevillistas soon came up with a six-month loan offer but were ready to pay only half of Martial's current £150,000-per-week wages with no obligation or option to buy.

The Premier League side rejected the offer as they weren't ready for any of their players to leave on loan. They would have also liked Sevilla to pay Martial's wages in full.

Sevilla offering the Barcelona outcast a lifeline

With negotiations currently reaching an impasse, the Andalucians have shifted their focus to Martial's international teammate Dembele. The Barcelona contract rebel was asked to leave by the end of the ongoing winter transfer window after he refused to accept a pay cut while signing a renewed deal.

In a further escalation of the situation, their head coach, Xavi, gave a brutally honest assessment of Dembele, saying his absence hadn't impacted the squad.

Now with just over a week left before the transfer window shuts, the 28-year-old will be eager to finalize a move. Otherwise he risks getting frozen out for the remainder of the campaign.

Barcelona don't want to lose him on a free transfer when his contract expires in June, so are ready to listen to offers from their domestic rivals.

With Luuk de Jong joining Barcelona on a season-long loan at the start of the season and Youssef En-Nesyri currently away at the African Cup of Nations, Sevilla are looking to reinforce their attacking vanguard.

Rafa Mir has certainly stepped up to the plate but the side would benefit from having another forward in the squad.

Dembele is certain to get regular game-time at Sevilla but his astronomical wage demands could be a hindrance in reaching a deal.

The Frenchman wanted £700,000-a-week at Barcelona, something their Andalucian counterparts simply cannot afford.

