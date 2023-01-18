Shakira builds a wall between to separate her house from Barcelona legend Gerard Pique's parents' house - Reports 

Pop icon Shakira is constructing a wall to separate her house from former partner Barcelona legend Gerard Pique’s parents’ house, Spanish outlet Marca has reported.

Shakira and Gerard Pique were together for over a decade before putting an end to their relationship in the summer of 2022. The pair, who were once seen as one of the most influential couples in football, share two children: nine-year-old Milan and seven-year-old Sasha.

Before going their separate ways last summer, Pique and Shakira and the Barcelona icon’s parents were next-door neighbors in Barcelona. After the split, the former centre-back moved out of the house. It made for an uncomfortable living arrangement for the Colombian singer, as she remained in close quarters of the Spaniard’s parents. The two properties, despite being independent, are connected in some areas.

Asandé @kewchiy Shakira is currently building a wall to separate her house from her mother-in-law's house.



Shakira is currently building a wall to separate her house from her mother-in-law's house. https://t.co/MdlyqHwoqk

According to Marca, Shakira has now decided to build a wall to make the two properties disjointed. The news broke after TV cameras spotted a cement mixer working close to the “Waka Waka” star’s Barcelona home.

The move comes following weeks of disagreements between the two households. The pop star recently released a new diss track in collaboration with artist Bizarrap, in which she is heard slamming Pique and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti. It has been reported that Shakira has been playing the track so loudly that it can be heard from the former footballer’s parents’ place.

Additionally, there has reportedly been a conflict about a black witch mannequin Shakira placed on her roof, directly facing Pique’s parents’ house. Pique’s mother asked her to remove it, but to no avail.

Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano names Barcelona ace as the most difficult opponent he’s ever faced

Bayern Munich and France star Dayot Upamecano has hailed Barcelona ace Ousmane Dembele as the greatest opponent he has ever faced. The French defender claimed that Dembele was more difficult to handle than even the great Lionel Messi, whom he faced in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. Messi netted an excellent brace as Argentina went on to beat France 4-2 on penalties in the final (3-3 after extra time).

When asked to name the toughest opponent he has ever faced, Upamecano told beIN Sports:

“The most difficult forward I have faced in defense is Ousmane Dembele, No, not Messi. It’s Ousmane. He is very, very fast.”

Dembele has enjoyed a memorable season under Xavi, most recently winning the Spanish Super Cup with the Blaugrana. The France international has featured in 25 games for the La Liga leaders in all competitions, scoring seven goals and claiming seven assists.

Poll : 0 votes