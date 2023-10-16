Sheikh Jassim wanted to sign Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid star as part of plan to make Manchester United title contenders: Reports

Qatar's Sheikh Jassim reportedly wanted to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe if he won the race to buy Manchester United. The Qatari businessman also wanted to sign Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman and Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga to bolster the squad for the 2024 season.

As per a report in BILD, Jassim wanted to make the Red Devils Premier League title contenders and was ready to splash big fees. He wished to sign the aforementioned three players to strengthen the squad and push for the league title next season.

The Qatari foundation were ready to go all-out to buy the club but withdrew their offer last week (via Reuters). They made a $6 billion offer to buy Manchester United and were prepared to clear the club's debt.

They wanted full ownership of the club but the Glazers decided not to go ahead with the deal. INOES-backed Sir Jim Ratcliffe is now reportedly close to agreeing to a 25% takeover and getting sporting control (via Fabrizio Romano).

Manchester United legend urged them to sign Kylian Mbappe

Former striker Dwight Yorke urged Manchester United to go all out to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG. He believed that the move would make the Red Devils title contenders with Mbappe expected to make a similar impact as Cristiano Ronaldo.

He told OLBG (via GOAL):

"Man United signing Kylian Mbappe would be great for the Premier League because there would be a rivalry between both Manchester clubs and their superstars. It would probably take Man United back to the number one team on and off the pitch as well. It would set the club apart from the others. The Premier League is already the number one league in the world, it just goes up another notch if Mbappe comes."

He added:

"If Mbappe signs for Man United, it might make us favourites for the title. The lift it would give players would make a difference. I've played in teams where there are class players in certain positions that give you that extra 20% lift. The Man United players would get a buzz, Manchester as a city would be buzzing, the fans will be buzzing, and it would elevate the players and club to another level.

"Mbappe would have the same impact on Manchester as Cristiano Ronaldo did when he signed for Man United in 2021. Mbappe is the most exciting footballer in the world as we speak, obviously, Lionel Messi and Ronaldo both still have the massive following but Mbappe is on his way to being up there with them."

Rio Ferdinand also believed that Mbappe should have been a top target for Manchester United and urged them to make a move.