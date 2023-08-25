Shock PL club set to offer former Chelsea star Eden Hazard a deal after Real Madrid exit - Reports

Crystal Palace are reportedly planning a shock move to sign former Chelsea star Eden Hazard. The Belgian is still a free agent after getting released by Real Madrid earlier this summer.

As per a report in the Football Transers, Palace are still looking for a Wilfried Zaha replacement and see the Chelsea great as the ideal fit. The Eagles chairman, Steve Parish, wants to offer the 32-year-old a chance to return to the Premier League and hopes that he can lure the Belgian with his project.

Hazard has not signed for any club despite reports suggesting that he has a few offers on his table. Palace are hoping that a move back to London would also play a huge factor in getting the Belgian.

The former Chelsea star left the Premier League to join Real Madrid in 2019. The forward had a tough time at Santiago Bernabeu and the club mutually terminated his contract a season before it was supposed to expire.

Manager Roy Hodgson wants the 32-year-old as the replacement for Zaha, who joined Süper Lig club Galatasaray on a free transfer after running down his contract at Selhurst Park.

Chelsea legend Eden Hazard undecided about his future after Real Madrid release

Eden Hazard has joked that he is not yet decided on his future but has not ruled out retirement. He jokingly suggested that he has been resting for the last three years and feels fresh.

The Belgian was quoted by talkSPORT as saying:

"Retirement? Honestly, I don't know yet. After these three difficult years, I just want to spend time with my family and go on holiday like everyone else. It's true that, in the last few days, I've read a lot of things about me, and a lot of nonsense. Going to Molenbeek with my brother? I don't know if it's stupid, we'll see.

"I know I'm not giving the answers that are expected but that's because, honestly, I don't have them yet. Having said that, I can assure you that I am still capable of being a professional footballer. My body can take it. Besides, I've been resting for three years."

Crystal Palace have started the season well with a win and a loss in the first two games.