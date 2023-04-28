Shock Premier League club want to sign Liverpool's James Milner this summer - Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly considering a surprise move for soon-to-be out-of-contract Liverpool midfielder James Milner.

The Englishman could leave as a free agent at the end of the campaign. Jurgen Klopp wants to keep him for a ninth straight season at Anfield, but the club have shown no intentions of offering him a new contract.

According to the Athletic, Brighton are considering a free transfer for the 37-year-old this summer to add experience, leadership and quality to their midfield. He is also highly versatile and can play anywhere in midfield as well as a full-back.

Newly-promoted Burnley could also consider signing him for next season. The Clarets, who recently won the Championship with two games left in the season, have Milner's former teammate Vincent Kompany as their head coach.

Kompany shared the pitch 140 times as Milner's teammate at City during his playing days. Despite his age, the 61-cap England international has continued to feature regularly for Klopp's side.

Milner recording 37 appearances across competitions this season so far is an ode to his fitness and quality. He is a living legend in England's first division, making 613 Premier League appearances and winning the league on three occasions.

The Reds are set for a major midfield revamp this summer. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, like Milner, are on contracts that expire at the end of the campaign. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, meanwhile, could use added competition considering their inconsistent form.

Liverpool have targeted a number of midfielders ahead of the summer transfer window, including Aurelien Tchouameni of Real Madrid and Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic.

Liverpool boss admits he would be content with Europa League football

Liverpool are in danger of missing out on UEFA Champions League football next season as they sit seventh in the league with 53 points from 32 games.

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are sixth and fifth, respectively, with 54 points from 33 matches. Fourth-placed Manchester United lead the Reds by seven points and have a game in hand.

A return of nine points from their last three games has given the Reds an outside chance to finish in the top four. But from what it looks like right now, Europa League football could return to Anfield for the first time in seven years.

Asked if he will be content with Thursday night football next season, Klopp replied, via GOAL:

"We will take what we get. We didn't start the season saying it will be fantastic but the season taught us a few things. We want to create a basis to qualify for the best possible scenario. Squeeze everything out."

Liverpool are yet to win the competition under Klopp, finishing runners-up in the 2015-16 season.

