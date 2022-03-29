Sir Alex Ferguson and Ralf Rangnick disagree over who should be next Manchester United manager - Reports 

Manchester United's current interim manager Ralf Rangnick and former managerial great Sir Alex Ferguson have disagreements over the next permanent manager.

That's according to the Daily Mail (via Caught Offside) who reported that both have a different take on who should be the next manager.

According to the aforementioned source, Sir Alex Ferguson is a huge admirer of Mauricio Pochettino, while Rangnick prefers Erik ten Hag.

UtdXclusive @UtdXclusive - Erik ten Hag has the backing of Ralf Rangnick, while Mauricio Pochettino continues to receive the support of Sir Alex Ferguson. @Ian_Ladyman_DM] - Erik ten Hag has the backing of Ralf Rangnick, while Mauricio Pochettino continues to receive the support of Sir Alex Ferguson. #mufc 📝 - Erik ten Hag has the backing of Ralf Rangnick, while Mauricio Pochettino continues to receive the support of Sir Alex Ferguson. #mufc [@Ian_Ladyman_DM]

Manchester United will want to get their next managerial appointment right as the club has failed to challenge for major honors since the retirement of Ferguson.

The United hierarchy decided to go with an interim manager until the end of the season when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked back in November.

As things stand, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax boss Erik ten Hag are the front-runners for the job.

It is worth noting that Pochettino has prior experience of managing in the Premier League. The Argentine tactician was in charge of Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur before moving to France to manage PSG.

However, the 50-year-old boss is not having the best of times in Paris following an early exit from the Champions League and the Coupe de France.

Erik ten Hag, on the other hand, has done an excellent job with Ajax, guiding them to two Eredivise titles and a Champions League semifinal.

But the 52-year-old coach has not managed a team outside the Netherlands apart from a spell with Bayern Munich II from 2013-15.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have already interviewed Erik ten Hag over a possible job offer ahead of the 2022-23 season. However, the board will also be looking to interview other candidates ahead of making an official decision.

Manchester United will end the 2021-22 season with a trophy

The 2021-22 season will be Manchester United's fifth consecutive season without winning a trophy. The 2017 UEFA Europa League title under Jose Mourinho was their last major piece of silverware.

The Red Devils have had another disappointing campaign which currently sees them struggle to secure a top-four berth, let alone challenge for the Premier League.

United are currently sixth in the league, having amassed 50 points from 29 matches. They are four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Manchester United also exited the Champions League in the round of 16 after losing 2-1 on aggregate against Atletico Madrid.

Due to their recent trophyless run, United need to be careful in making a decision over their next manager.

