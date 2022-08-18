Sir Alex Ferguson reacts with a laugh as Manchester United fan requests him to return to Old Trafford as manager: Reports

Legendary former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson reacted with a smile when asked by a fan to return to the club as manager, as per the Daily Star.

The Scot was seen getting into of a car outside Old Trafford when a fan called out to him, saying:

"Oh my god, he's here! Fergie! Fergie! Come back and manage us! We need you!"

Ferguson reacted by laughing and a clip of the encounter has gone viral on TikTok.

Ferguson became the Red Devils' most successful manager, winning 13 Premier League titles during his 26 seasons in charge at Old Trafford.

However, since the 80-year-old's retirement in 2013, United have encountered a woeful fall from grace.

They have seemingly hit rock bottom this season with new manager Erik ten Hag overseeing two disappointing defeats at the very start of his tenure.

The Red Devils were beaten 2-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on August 7.

Ten Hag's side were then thrashed 4-0 away at the Gtech Community Stadium by Brentford.

Brentford's starting XI: £55m

Brentford's starting XI: £55m
Manchester United's starting XI: £424m

The 13-time Premier League winners are not just encountering problems on-the-field but also off of it.

Supporters are laying the blame for the club's horrendous start to the campaign at the owners The Glazer Family.

Reports also suggest that Ten Hag is becoming concerned with the current state of affairs at Old Trafford and if things continue he may ask to resign.

The Dutch tactician arrived from Ajax in April following an impressive stint at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Ten Hag led Ajax to the Eredivisie title on three occasions, the KNVB Cup twice and took his side to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019.

Manchester United's problematic post-Sir Alex era has been astounding

Sir Alex became a Manchester United icon

When Ferguson retired in 2013 few could have envisioned the huge decline Manchester United would undergo.

The Red Devils have won just three major trophies since the legendary Scot bidded farewell.

The club's recruitment has been hugely scrutnizied with many believing the club possesses no plan heading into transfer window.

Alongside this, players that have arrived have often either been 'panic buys' or signed way above their market value.

Green - Value for money

Amber - Average

Red - Failed.



Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have analysed Man United's signings since 2013
Green - Value for money
Amber - Average
Red - Failed.

The Glazers are getting the brunt of the blame given that they have financially offloaded their debt on the Premier League giants.

Changes in manager have also not helped with a lack of consistent coaching having an evident impact on players' development such as Marcus Rashford.

