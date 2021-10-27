Sir Alex Ferguson's choice to replace Solskjaer at Manchester United revealed - Reports

Sir Alex Ferguson wants Manchester United to bring in PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino if they decide to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to the Daily Star (via the Metro).

Solskjaer is going through his most difficult phase as the Manchester United manager. The 48-year-old has just seen his side lose 5-0 to fierce rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford. A run of four games without a win, including three defeats, has left Solskjaer clinging onto his job.

Mauricio Pochettino, meanwhile, had a successful stint at Tottenham Hotspur despite not winning a trophy. The PSG manager was regularly linked with the Manchester United job during his spell in the Premier League but never got the gig.

Pochettino currently has a contract with PSG until 2023 as he aims to take them to Champions League glory after having signed Lionel Messi from Barcelona.

Manchester United have still given time to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Despite the pressure on Solskjaer following the Liverpool defeat, Manchester United have decided not to sack the Norwegian just yet. The club authorities have given him three games to prove his worth.

According to reports, Sir Alex Ferguson, along with other board members, have backed Solskjaer to come good in the coming weeks. Solskjaer will remain as United manager for their game against Tottenham Hotspur. He will also likely stay in charge for the games against Atalanta in the Champions League and Manchester City in the Premier League.

Despite the backing from the Manchester United board, Solskjaer is still walking on thin ice at the moment. Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is heavily linked to take over from Solskjaer if the Red Devils decide to pull the plug in the coming weeks.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Conte would be open to accepting the United job if the Red Devils come calling but there have been no official talks as of now.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano The decision from main part of Manchester United board is now confirmed/approved. My understanding is Ole Gunnar Solskjær will definitely be in charge for Tottenham game on Saturday 🔴 #MUFC Ferguson supported him. Ole also spoke to players today. Next games will be crucial. The decision from main part of Manchester United board is now confirmed/approved. My understanding is Ole Gunnar Solskjær will definitely be in charge for Tottenham game on Saturday 🔴 #MUFCFerguson supported him. Ole also spoke to players today. Next games will be crucial. https://t.co/rx7TrnMw5K

Manchester United have struggled to find consistency following the summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. They are currently seventh in the standings behind the likes of West Ham United, Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur.

