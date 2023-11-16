Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants 2 more Manchester United exits after CEO Richard Arnold's departure: Reports

Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly wants two more exits from Manchester United following the departure of CEO Richard Arnold. The overhaul is expected to continue following Ratcliffe's 25 percent takeover of the club for £1.3 billion, including control of football operations.

The British billionaire INEOS chief is close to buying a 25% stake at Manchester United and the deal will be ratified by the Old Trafford board in the coming days. However, the restructuring of the club hierarchy has already started, with Richard Arnold first to face the axe.

Arnold replaced Ed Woodward in February 2022 and will be replaced by interim CEO Patrick Stewart, who is to retain his role as general counsel. As reported by The Mirror, Football Director John Murtough and Director of Football Operations David Harrison could be the next in line to be dismissed from their positions.

It has been claimed that Ratcliffe is bemused by Manchester United's lack of success on the pitch despite their astronomic outlay in the transfer market. The Red Devils have spent well over £1 billion since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement but a majority of their signings have failed to impress.

It is understood that Ratcliffe is looking to make plenty of changes in the board and bring in his own team. Sir Dave Brailsford, currently INEOS Director of Sport, is reportedly set for a prominent role.

Manchester United unwilling to let outcast leave on cut-price deal

Manchester United are reportedly unwilling to accept a cut-price deal for their out-of-favor forward Jadon Sancho when the transfer window reopens in January. The England international has been exiled from the first team by manager Erik ten Hag after a public altercation.

After the 3-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal, ten Hag said that Sancho wasn't in the squad because of his poor attitude in training. Sancho did not take the remarks well and tweeted to make his feelings clear, which led to a major fallout.

Neither the Manchester United boss nor the hierarchy took his comments well and he has since not played for the club. The former Borussia Dortmund winger faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford and there are also talks of letting him go in January.

However, as per ESPN, they are unlikely to let Sancho depart on a bargain. The Red Devils would rather prefer a loan deal with the other club paying most of the player's £300,000 weekly wages.