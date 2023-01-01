Six Barcelona players free to sign pre-contract with any club with transfer window open - Reports

Six Barcelona players, including Sergio Busquets and Memphis Depay, will be free to sign pre-contracts with foreign clubs in the January transfer window, as per @BarcaUniversal.

These players have entered the final six months of their respective contracts at the Spotify Camp Nou. Busquets has been a regular feature in the club's midfield and has made 17 appearances across competitions this season

Manager Xavi Hernandez affirmed sporting director Jordi Cruyff's comments that Busquets will have his Barcelona future in his own hands. Depay, meanwhile, is struggling for playing time and has started just two La Liga games this campaign.

The same applies to summer signing Bellerin, who has been reduced to just 141 minutes of league football. He was signed from Real Betis on a one-year deal. However, with Xavi preferring to play left-back Alejandro Balde in his position, Bellerin's future at Barca looks bleak.

Alonso arrived on a similar deal from Chelsea after running down his contract at Stamford Bridge. The left-back has played 13 games across competitions for his new club and has also played as a centre-back on occasion.

Pena can hope to be a bit more optimistic about his future with the Blaugranas. The Spaniard has made just one senior appearance for the club in his career but is expected to be Marc-Andre ter Stegen's understudy.

Lastly, Roberto's situation will also be one to make a decision on for Barcelona's board. He has two goals and as many assists in 13 games in all competitions this term and could still play a big part in Xavi's team if handed a new deal.

Barcelona striker lays down his aims for 2023

Speaking to the club's official website, Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski outlined his goals with the club for the new year.

Signed from Bayern Munich this summer for a fee of 50 million with add-ons. The Polish striker has scored 13 times in 15 league games so far and is Barca's talisman up front.

Lewandowski was asked what he wanted to achieve with the club in 2023, to which he replied:

"My wish is that all Barça fans will be proud of this team. Winning the Champions League with Barça would be a dream come true, but winning La Liga is also our goal. I hope that next year will be much better for us and I hope we also win titles as well."

The Catalan giants will have to wait at least another season to win the UEFA Champions League after being relegated to the UEFA Europa League this season. However, the Blaugrana lead Real Madrid at the top of the league table on goal difference after 15 games.

