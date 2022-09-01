Solskjaer's transfer blunder cost Manchester United nearly £70 million as reports emerge of Red Devils' failed pursuit of Antony in 2020.

Manchester United finally signed Antony, their priority target for the summer from Ajax earlier on Thursday (September 1).

The Red Devils have had to splash an initial £81.3 million fee for the winger's services, with various contract add-ons potentially making in a staggering £85.5 million deal.

However, The Mirror claims that Manchester United could have landed the technically-gifted winger back in 2020 for almost £70 million less.

During former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure, United reportedly passed up the opportunity to sign the Brazilian attacker from Sao Paulo in 2020. Antony was said to be available for just £15 million back then.

It is understood that Solskjaer did not opt for the deal at the time as both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were enjoying a good run of form.

Chelsea also reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign Antony, opting to move for Hakim Ziyech from Ajax instead. Ajax took the opportunity to sign the Brazilian as a replacement for Chelsea-bound Ziyech and have now sold him for an enormous profit.

Antony has finally secured his dream move to the Premier League after two years of development at Ajax. United boss Erik ten Hag knows the player well and has played a major role in his development.

Antony featured in a total of 82 games for Ajax before his move to Old Trafford, scoring 24 goals and providing 22 assists in the process.

Manchester United have enjoyed a solid transfer window

United have significantly bolstered their squad over the summer transfer window. Manager Erik ten Hag signed the trio of Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez before the season started.

However, two defeats in their first two games of the season might have served as an eye-opener for the Red Devils.

One of the greatest defensive midfielders of the modern era, Casemiro, was then signed for a fee of £70 million from Real Madrid. Antony has now also been signed even after it looked like Manchester United seemingly cooled their interest after being priced out by Ajax earlier in the window.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Martin Dubravka is also set to join the Red Devils on a loan deal with a £5 million buy option included.

Ten Hag has done a commendable job in guiding the Red Devils' season back on track after a disastrous start to the season.

United will be looking for their third win in a row when they take on struggling Leicester City on Thursday night (September 1) at the King Power Stadium.

