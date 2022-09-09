Some Chelsea stars did not want to play on the same side of the pitch as Thomas Tuchel's dugout because of his constant 'barking, moaning and groaning' - Reports

A report by Sportsmail (via Daily Mail) suggests that recently sacked Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was already starting to lose the dressing room before his dismissal. The outlet claims that the German manager’s relationship with his players, especially those positioned out wide, was not at its best during the final days of his stay at Stamford Bridge.

A number of wide players at the west London club even reportedly tried to avoid playing on the same side of the pitch as Tuchel’s dugout. The German manager had become infamous among his players for what Sportsmail calls his 'constant barking and moaning' on the touchline during games.

Chelsea players on the wings were also unhappy with Tuchel's 'groaning' whenever they made an error while playing.

The tactician, who lifted the Champions League with the Blues in 2021 will now look for his next role after his dismissal from west London. Chelsea will hope to improve their form as the season goes on, with the club and supporters still smarting from their continental 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb.

The Blues were linked with Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter following Tuchel’s sacking,they have already announced his signing. They will hope that the Premier League-proven coach can improve the club's form in the Premier League.

Chelsea currently sit outside the top-four slots with three wins from six games. Wide players at Stamford Bridge can however rest easy, with the new management unlikely to moan and groan as often as the former boss reportedly did.

Chelsea made the decision to sack Tuchel before the loss against Zagreb

The same report expressed that the Stamford Bridge hierarchy were already intent on sacking their German manager. The decision was reportedly made before his 100th game in charge of the the London outfit against Zagreb.

Tuchel was forced to deal with losing a number of notable staff in the hierarchy, with director Marina Granovskaia and advisor Petr Cech both leaving Stamford Bridge. This affected the club's fluidity in the transfer window, in which they notably lost a number of potential transfers to clubs like Barcelona.

The situation surrounding Tuchel and his players also caused concerns for the board, who were looking to create an "American style of club atmosphere." According to the aforementioned report, the German tactician's body language and style was more selfish and made it difficult to work with the board.

