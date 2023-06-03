Some PSG fans boo Lionel Messi ahead of his last game for the club: Reports

A recently surfaced video on social media suggests that a section of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans booed Lionel Messi ahead of his last game for the club. The Argentine is representing the French club for the final time against Clement Foot on Saturday, June 3.

Messi, though, has once again been jeered by the fans. In recent months, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has endured the wrath of PSG fans on multiple occasions.

Lionel Messi's time at PSG, though, comes to an end. He joined the club in 2021 and has since made 75 appearances so far, scoring 32 goals and providing 35 assists.

He scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 games in a struggling first season. Messi's second season, however, was a lot better. The Argentine has so far scored 21 goals and has provided 20 assists in 40 matches across competitions.

Lionel Messi issued a statement about his departure, telling (via PSG Talk):

“I would like to thank the club, the city of Paris and its people for these two years. I wish you all the best for the future.”

What's next for Lionel Messi after PSG exit?

Lionel Messi has been linked with Barcelona and Al-Hilal for a while now. A return to Blaugrana will be a dream scenario for the player's fans. However, Al-Hilal have reportedly tabled a mega offer of £320 million per season for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Journalist Pedro Gravellone claimed that Chelsea and Newcastle United are also interested in the player. Hence, the race is an open one for the player. Messi is yet to announce anything official about his next move.

Barcelona manager, Xavi, meanwhile, said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"I’m not nervous. I am expectant because I have been talking to him. Wherever he has gone, things have gone well for him. I would be excited, it is a more his decision, more personal. I would understand any stage, but as a culé, I would really like him to come back."

Despite being 35, Messi still possesses his magical touch. He can turn out to be an effective short-term signing for clubs. Fans will keep a keen eye on the Argentine's future.

