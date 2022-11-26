South American club keen on signing Cristiano Ronaldo following Manchester United release - Reports

Brazilian giants CR Flamengo are reportedly keen to sign Cristiano Ronaldo following his release from Manchester United.

According to a report in Brazilian outlet Veja, the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A club have expressed their interest in signing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. The reigning Copa Libertadores holders are working on a deal to land the former Manchester United attacker on a three-month deal.

The Brazilian side are believed to be looking to bolster their squad ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, which takes place in February.

The report also claims that Flamengo have not started talks with Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives yet. Chiefs of the Brazilian outfit are reportedly in discussions with the club's sponsors to secure a package to finance the deal.

Cristiano Ronaldo is without a club right now after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with Manchester United on Tuesday. The footballing legend has had a tumultuous outing this season, managing only one goal in 10 Premier League appearances.

However, the Portugal international landed himself in hot water following his explosive interview with journalist Piers Morgan. The former Real Madrid superstar fired criticism at manager Erik ten Hag and the club's owners.

Cristiano Ronaldo also took aim at the club's young players and former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick. He also took a dig at former teammates Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville.

The Portuguese superstar is expected to make a decision on his future after the completion of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Ronaldo opened the scoring for Portugal from the spot in their World Cup opener as he led his side to a 3-2 victory against Ghana.

Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign former flop to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United are reportedly planning to re-sign Memphis Depay as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Red Devils have identified the Barcelona outcast as a potential replacement for the Portuguese superstar.

Depay previously endured a forgettable stint at Old Trafford between 2015 and 2017 following his arrival from PSV Eindhoven in 2015. The Netherlands international failed to live up to his promise following his much-anticipated move to the Theater of Dreams.

The versatile attacker lasted only a year and a half at Old Trafford before being shipped off to Olympique Lyonnais. He played a total of 53 games for the Red Devils, scoring just seven goals while providing six assists.

The Dutchman joined Barcelona in 2021 on a free transfer following the expiry of his deal at Lyon. He was the Blaugrana's top-scorer with 13 goals but has struggled for game time this season.

