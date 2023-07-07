Southampton launch move to sign Manchester United forward: Reports

Southampton have sounded out Manchester United on the possibility of signing Amad Diallo on loan for the 2023-24 season, according to Football Insider.

Diallo, 20, had an impressive spell on loan at Sunderland last season. He bagged 14 goals and four assists from 42 appearances across competitions for them. The attacker was also key to the Championship club's push for promotion, although they lost 4-1 on aggregate to Luton Town in the playoff semifinal.

The Cote d'Ivoire international has now returned to Manchester United ahead of the 2023-24 season. He reported for training at Carrington on Thursday (July 6), according to the aforementioned source. There have been suggestions that manager Erik ten Hag will take a closer look at him during pre-season.

However, another loan appears to be the likeliest option for Diallo. Sunderland have been credited with an interest in signing him on a temporary deal again. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported last month that the forward would prefer to return to the Stadium of Light if he's sent out on loan for next term.

Apart from the Black Cats, Leeds United have also been linked with a move for Diallo. The Yorkshire-based club are eyeing an immediate return to the Premier League after suffering relegation last term. With the likes of Wilfried Gnonto seemingly leaving, the United youngster could be a great addition to the Whites' attack.

Southampton are the latest club to express their interest in Diallo. According to the aforementioned source, they have touched base with Manchester United to discuss a potential loan deal for the attacker. Like Leeds, the Saints are also hopeful of securing a quick return to the top-flight after finishing bottom in the Premier League last term.

Manchester United prepare bid for Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United signed Amad Diallo from Atalanta for a deal worth up to £37 million in 2021. The Ivorian has since made nine appearances across competitions for them, contributing towards two goals. He has not featured for the team since their 1-1 draw at home against BSC Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League in December 2021.

As Diallo faces the prospect of spending another season out on loan, the Red Devils are preparing another Atalanta player. According to The Daily Telegraph, they are preparing a £50 million bid for Rasmus Hojlund. Erik ten Hag's side have identified the Norwegian as their top center-forward target.

Hojlund, 21, joined Atalanta from Austrian club Strum Graz for around £14.7 million last year. He went on to bag nine goals and four assists from 32 Serie A appearances last term. The striker could now be on his way to the Premier League.

Poll : 0 votes