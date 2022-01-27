Southampton pushing to complete January signing of Chelsea starlet - Reports

Southampton are looking to sign Tino Anjorin on a permanent deal from Chelsea before the transfer window slams shut, according to football.london.

It was earlier reported that the Saints are keen to make Armando Broja's loan move from Stamford Bridge permanent. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side are even lining up a £25m bid for the Albania international, as per Fabrizio Romano.

It has now emerged that Southampton have identified another Chelsea player, Anjorin, as a potential recruit this month.

The 20-year-old joined Lokomotiv Moscow on a season-long loan deal that included a £17m buy option last summer. However, he has decided to cut short his stay at the Russian club, as per the report.

Anjorin's decision to leave Lokomotiv Moscow is said to have been influenced by Ralf Rangnick's departure from the club. The German left his role as the club's managing director of sport and communications to take charge as Manchester United's interim manager last month.

While the attacker is back in England, he does not have to fear having his first-team chances limited. Several Championship clubs are keen to sign Anjorin on loan until the end of the season if the report is to be believed.

Chelsea reportedly prefer to send Anjorin out on loan to a second-tier club. Southampton, on the other hand, are hopeful of being able to strike a deal with their Premier League rivals before the transfer window closes.

The Saints are also prepared to return in the summer should they fail to acquire Anjorin's services from Thomas Tuchel's side this month. Meanwhile, the names of the Championship clubs interested in the youngster are yet to be known.

Could Southampton raid Chelsea yet again?

The Saints appear to have a good relationship with the European champions, having done business with them recently. Southampton signed three players from the Blues last summer.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side got hold of Valentino Livramento and Dynel Simeu from Chelsea's academy, in addition to acquiring the services of Broja.

The Hampshire outfit are looking to raid the London giants again during the ongoing transfer window. It remains to be seen if they can get a deal for Anjorin.

