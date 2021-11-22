Steve Bruce keen to take on interim role at Manchester United to stabilize the dressing room - Reports

Former Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has expressed his keenness to take charge of Manchester United on an interim basis, according to The Athletic.

Steve Bruce was recently sacked as Newcastle United manager following the arrival of new owners from Saudi Arabia. The former Manchester United defender is now out of a job and is keen to take charge of the Red Devils on a provisional basis.

According to the aforementioned source, Bruce believes he could stabilize the dressing room before the appointment of a permanent manager.

Steve Bruce was one of Manchester United's key players under Sir Alex Ferguson. The 60-year-old coach made over 400 appearances for the Red Devils and was also the club captain in the 90s.

Manchester United parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following their humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford. The Red Devils have announced that former midfielder Michael Carrick will take charge before they make an interim appointment until the end of the season. The club's official statement reads as follows:

"Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season."

Michael Carrick will be in charge of Manchester United's Champions League tie against Villarreal on Tuesday. The former England international could also be in the dugout when they travel to face Chelsea on Sunday.

Manchester United will make a permanent appointment next summer. Various names have been linked to the job, including Zinedine Zidane, Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino.

Manchester United have fallen behind their rivals this season

Manchester United were considered one of the favorites for the Premier League title before the season began. The Red Devils signed big-name players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. Despite boasting a strong squad on paper, Manchester United have fallen well below their expectations.

As things stand, Manchester United are seventh in the Premier League standings, having amassed just 17 points from their 12 games. The Red Devils are currently trailing the likes of Arsenal, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers and are 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.

The Red Devils have picked up just one win in their previous seven games in the Premier League. Defeats at the hands of Aston Villa, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City and Watford left the club with no choice but to sack Solskjaer.

