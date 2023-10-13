Steven Gerrard in contact with Chelsea midfielder over shock move to join Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia: Reports

Steven Gerrard has reportedly been in contact with Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher over a potential move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

Football Transfers reports that Gerrard has expressed an interest in Gallagher who has been a prominent member of Mauricio Pochettino's side this season. The Liverpool icon has reached out to the England international and informed him of his plans.

However, Gerrard's chances of convincing Gallagher of a move to the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium are slim. That's because the 23-year-old wants to renew his contract with Chelsea, which expires in 2025.

Gallagher has been in fine form this season, bagging one assist in 10 games across competitions. He has even filled in as captain for the injured Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

The Englishman was proud to have captained his boyhood club recently, telling the club website:

"To captain the side on a couple of occasions is really special. My parents are really proud too."

Gerrard wanted to bring the former Crystal Palace loanee to Aston Villa during his time in charge of the Villains. Gallagher would link up with a familiar face in England teammate Jordan Henderson if he heads to Saudi.

The Blues midfielder does face competition for a place in Pochettino's starting XI. The west Londoners bolstered their midfield this summer with the signings of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. They also have Enzo Fernandez and Carney Chukwuemeka.

Albania manager Sylvinho says Chelsea striker Armando Broja is injured

Armando Broja (left) may have sustained a new injury.

Albania boss Sylvinho has said that Armando Broja is unavailable for selection for his national team.

The Barcelona legend suggests Broja has picked up a fresh injury following a long layoff with a serious knee problem (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“As for Broja, I have to give bad news. He was with the team for only 2 days. After consulting with our doctors and Chelsea’s, he can’t make it. He won’t be ready for tomorrow. We have other players to evaluate.”

The 22-year-old made his return from an injury he picked up in pre-season, scoring in the 2-0 win at Fulham on October 2. Many were excited to see if Broja would be able to forge his way into Pochettino's starting lineup.

However, it appears that Broja has picked up another injury, which means he won't be in action for Albania. It comes as a potentially massive blow for Pochettino, whose reign thus far has been littered with injuries to many players.