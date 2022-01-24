Aston Villa could launch audacious transfer swoop for Liverpool star in January: Reports

Liverpool star Joe Gomez is going through a rough patch at Anfield, making limited appearances this season. During the start of the January transfer window, there were rumors that Aston Villa could make a move to sign Gomez from the Reds.

According to a report from Football Insider, Steven Gerrard hasn't yet given up on his pursuit of Joe Gomez. Gerrard is a huge admirer of the centre-back and is confident that signing him could have a huge impact on the whole squad.

Following Steven Gerrard's appointment as the manager of Aston Villa, the Clarets have were active in the January transfer window. Gerrard was able to sign his former team-mate Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona and left-back Lucas Digne from Everton.

Pundits have been very impressed with the players that have been brought in by Villa. Gerrard, however, wants one more signing in the centre-back department as the side recently lost Axel Tuanzebe. The youngster was recalled from his loan by parent club Manchester United and loaned to Napoli.

Signing Joe Gomez could be difficult as the Reds have only four centre-backs for the rest of the season. It will all depend on how badly the 24-year-old wants regular playing time. If he is adamant and eager to leave, manager Jurgen Klopp will be unable to stop him. Gomez is currently lower down the pecking order at Liverpool which can be frustrating for a young player.

Liverpool gets a tricky win against Crystal Palace

Liverpool faced Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday. The Reds won the game 3-1 with Virgil Van Dijk, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fabinho getting on the scoresheet. Brazilian goalkeeper Allison had a brilliant game as he kept his team's lead intact by making some stellar saves throughout the match.

The victory against Palace gave the Reds a one-point lead over third-placed Chelsea. Liverpool, however, still have two games in hand. The Reds' next match will be against Cardiff City in an FA Cup tie.

