Steven Gerrard plotting incredible double swoop to sign ex-Liverpool superstars at Al Ettifaq: Reports

Steven Gerrard is reportedly keen to rope in former Liverpool pair Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho at Al Ettifaq.

Gerrard, 43, is set to return to management with Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ettifaq, as per journalist Rudy Galetti.

A former Scottish Premiership winner with Rangers, the Liverpool legend has been out of a coaching job since being sacked by Premier League team Aston Villa last October. He was replaced by former Arsenal manager Unai Emery.

Now, according to TUTTOmercatoWEB, Gerrard is hoping to make two statement signings at his new club Al Ettifaq. He is keen to reunite with Aston Villa's Coutinho and lure Mane away from Bayern Munich in the upcoming summer.

Al Ettifaq, who have lifted the Saudi Pro League title two times, are not considered one of the "big four" clubs in their domestic league. After finishing seventh with 37 points from 30 games last season, they are keen to spend big soon.

Coutinho, 31, has fallen down the pecking order at Villa due to a series of sub-par performances of late. He featured in just 916 minutes of action last season, spread across 22 games. Hence, he could be on his way out this summer.

Mane, on the other hand, has been rumored to depart the Bavarians ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season due to his lacklustre first season. The 31-year-old star registered just 12 goals and six assists in 38 games last campaign.

The pair played alongside one another at Liverpool for one-and-a-half campaigns between 2016 and 2017.

Liverpool defender drops hint about future amid rumors of summer exit

Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas has been a topic for the transfer rumor mill of late due to a dearth of minutes.

However, the Greece international has put the rumors to rest during an interaction with club media. He elaborated:

"Here at Liverpool, I am living my dream. Honestly, when I was a child, my life's dream was to grow up and play at the top football level, in the top league, and with a top team. This dream became reality through hard work."

Tsimikas, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2025, claimed that he is quite content at Anfield, continuing:

"I have always been humble and down to earth. I am 100% the same person. I believe this is important and here at this club, I enjoy every moment. After all, I am a Scouser now. I am the only Greek in my team and of course, I represent my country. I want to make Greeks even more proud and to win even more trophies with the team."

Since arriving from Olympiacos for £12 million in 2020, the 27-year-old has made 61 appearances for his club.

