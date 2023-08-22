Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq set to offer £10 million-a-year deal to Mason Greenwood after Manchester United exit: Reports 

Mason Greenwood reportedly could be headed for the Saudi Pro League with Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq when he leaves Manchester United.

According to The Sun, the Saudi giants are offering Greenwood a staggering £10 million-a-year deal to arrive at Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium. The English forward is leaving Old Trafford by mutual consent.

Manchester United announced that the 21-year-old is to depart the club following an internal investigation regarding his arrest in 2022. He was suspended by the club after being arrested for sexual assault-related charges.

However, he has since been acquitted of all charges which led to the Red Devils' investigation ensuing. It has taken many months but the Premier League outfit finally came to the decision after much backlash from fans over a potential return.

Mason Greenwood is set to rebuild his career away from Manchester United and most likely the UK. Al-Ettifaq are prepared to give him a route back into the sport but they aren't the only Saudi side in the running.

It's said that several other Saudi Pro League clubs are considering a move for the Englishman. Meanwhile, there has been talk of a potential move to Turkey or Italy.

Greenwood made 135 appearances while at Old Trafford, scoring 35 goals and providing 12 assists. He has also earned one international cap for England.

EFL Championship clubs showed interest in Manchester United's Mason Greenwood

The English forward has received interest following his acquittal.

According to The Daily Mail, at least two EFL Championship sides showed interest in Mason Greenwood. However, they ultimately decided not to pursue their interest in the forward.

The Englishman's arrest has drawn much debate in the UK regarding his future in football. Fans on social media have majorly opposed seeing the player continue his career in England.

A similar situation has occurred for former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy. The Frenchman was likewise acquitted of similar charges to that of Greenwood. However, His contract with City expired and he chose to leave the UK and joined Ligue 1 side Lorient.

Greenwood has two years left on his contract with Manchester United. Remaining in the Premier League would likely be at the top of his agenda given he and his partner now have a new child and are engaged.

Yet, his case has brought to light many issues surrounding domestic violence. His current club insisted through their statement that they are satisfied that evidence that hit social media doesn't paint the full picture.