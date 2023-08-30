Steven Gerrard wants ex-Liverpool star to rekindle partnership with Jordan Henderson at Al-Ettifaq - Reports

Steven Gerrard is reportedly eyeing a move for former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, which could see him reunite with Jordan Henderson.

The two midfielders played 156 times together during their five years at Liverpool until Wijnaldum's decision to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer in 2021. They were two of Jurgen Klopp's most important players considering the amount of work they put in off the ball.

But they are now slowly edging towards the twilight of their playing days. Henderson (33) joined Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool this summer and is currently captaining the side.

Wijnaldum (32), meanwhile, is supposedly not a part of PSG's project. According to Fabrizio Romano (h/t @centregoals on X), Gerrard wants the Netherlands international at Al-Ettifaq and the club have approached the player over a potential deal.

'Wiji' hasn't had much luck since joining Les Parisiens and has only started 22 times for the club across competitions. He was sent on a season-long loan to AS Roma last summer, from which he has since returned.

Wijnaldum has entered the final year of his contract at the Parc des Princes and PSG know they could lose him for free if he stays beyond the summer. He could become Al-Ettifaq's fourth major signing from a European club this summer after their acquisitions of Moussa Dembele, Henderson and Jack Hendry.

Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Georginio Wijnaldum when he left Liverpool

Liverpool's drawn-out contract saga with Georginio Wijnaldum ultimately culminated in the midfielder leaving Anfield on a free transfer in 2021.

The Dutchman's exit came as a blow to the club, especially Jurgen Klopp, who had come to count on him as a regular starter in midfield. He hardly encountered serious injury issues and was a regular feature in the club's starting XI.

Upon Wijnaldum's exit, Klopp showered him with huge compliments and told the club's official website in June 2021:

"I will miss the player he is like crazy – highest-quality ability, one of the smartest players I have ever had the privilege to coach. His contribution was off the scale, a manager’s dream.

"But as a person he’ll leave just as big a hole. A more giving individual you could not wish to meet. Gini is very strong and opinionated, but his motivation is only to help the team."

Klopp's words make it evident that Wijnaldum is a manager's dream on and off the pitch. He may not be as good as he was during his heyday on Merseyside, but he still has a few years of football left in him.

At Al-Ettifaq, the former Newcastle United midfielder will have a chance to reunite with Jordan Henderson and play regularly.