Steven Gerrard wants to sign Liverpool and Chelsea stars in ambitious transfer plan as Al-Ettifaq head coach: Reports

Steven Gerrard is reportedly aiming to bolster his Al-Ettifaq squad by snapping up Liverpool ace Jordan Henderson and Chelsea star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Gerrard, 43, was announced as the Saudi Pro League outfit's manager earlier on Monday (July 3). He has signed a two-year contract despite initially asserting that he would not be accepting the club's hefty offer.

A former Scottish Premiership winner with Rangers, the Liverpool legend was out of a job since being sacked by Aston Villa last October. He was replaced by former Arsenal head coach Unai Emery last campaign.

According to the Daily Mail, Gerrard is hoping to shake things up at Al-Ettifaq this summer. He has identified his former teammate Henderson and Aubameyang as two priority signings ahead of the next season.

Henderson, 33, has been a core member of Jurgen Klopp's side since 2011, lifting eight trophies. He could opt to secure a permanent move away in light of his club's ongoing midfield rebuild. However, the 77-cap England international still has two years left on his current deal.

So far, the midfielder has made 492 overall appearances for Liverpool.

Aubameyang, on the other hand, has been marked as a potential sale as Chelsea are hoping to clear the deadwood this summer. He could become the latest Blues player to head to the Gulf state, following in the footsteps of N'Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy.

Overall, the 34-year-old has netted just thrice in 21 games for Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Gerrard has also earmarked Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata as a potential summer signing. With the La Liga club open to a transfer, the ex-Chelsea attacker could be persuaded to join Al-Ettifaq.

Earlier, former Liverpool pair Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho were linked with a move to Al-Ettifaq. However, neither of the players are likely to move to the Saudi Pro League this summer, as per the report.

Pundit urges Liverpool to sign Chelsea star

Speaking to talkSPORT, former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders urged the Reds to lure Reece James away from Stamford Bridge. He said:

"I think maybe they need another centre-back. Sign Reece James from Chelsea. Sign him, if he can stay fit, he's a great player."

James, 23, has been a crucial starter for the Blues since his debut in 2019. He has registered 11 goals and 20 assists in 147 games so far.

Although a move to Anfield is deemed to be unlikely, James would pop up as a key starter should he join the Reds. He could make himself at home at right-back with Trent Alexander-Arnold shifting to midfield.

