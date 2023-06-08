“Strategy game on” - Fabrizio Romano provides fresh update on Manchester United’s pursuit of Chelsea star Mason Mount

Transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United are preparing their first bid for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move to bring Mount to Old Trafford for quite a few weeks now. With the summer transfer window set to open in less than a week, they are reportedly getting an offer ready for the Englishman.

Romano provided the update via his Twitter page on Wednesday, June 7, and wrote:

"Manchester United are preparing their opening bid for Mason Mount but the main issue remains Chelsea’s position on price tag.

"Man Utd remain calm as Mount’s keen on the move — strategy game on."

The Athletic reported back in March that Chelsea have placed a £70 million price tag on Mount. Late last month, The Independent stated that the Blues want £55 million for their academy product, adding that Manchester United were yet to match that valuation.

Mount's current deal at Stamford Bridge expires next summer, so his club may not have too much leverage over his transfer fee.

Rumored Manchester United target Mason Mount has enjoyed a solid stint with Chelsea

Mason Mount was part of Chelsea's youth team and progressed up their age-group teams. As per Transfermarkt, he recorded seven goals and seven assists in 40 combined matches for their U18 and U21 outfits.

He was then loaned to SBV Vitesse for the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign. Mount impressed for the Eredivisie side, registering 10 goals and 14 assists in 39 matches across competitions.

The Blues then loaned him out to Derby County, where he played under club legend Frank Lampard during the 2018-19 season. He scored 11 goals and laid out five assists as the Rams fell just short of promotion to the Premier League, losing in the EFL Championship Playoffs.

Lampard was then named Chelsea manager at the start of the 2019-20 campaign and chose to keep Mount in the first team. The midfielder has since enjoyed an excellent stint at Stamford Bridge, scoring 33 times and laying out 37 assists in 195 matches across competitions.

The 2021-22 season under Thomas Tuchel was the best of his career as he recorded 13 goals and 16 assists in 53 matches for the Blues. However, he played just 35 games in the 2022-23 campaign and scored just three goals while providing six assists.

Still only 24, Mount, who also has 36 caps for England, has plenty to offer and Manchester United will hope to see him at his best if they manage to sign him.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes