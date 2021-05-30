Striker to delay Barcelona move until Lionel Messi contract extension - Reports

Sergio Aguero is reportedly holding off on committing his future to Barcelona until Lionel Messi extends his deal at the club.

The Manchester City man is set to become a free agent next month, and Barcelona are close to finalizing a deal to bring him to Camp Nou this summer.

Lionel Messi will also be a free agent at the end of June, but Barcelona are confident that they will be able to agree on a contract extension before then.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Sergio Aguero will only sign with Barcelona if Lionel Messi extends his stay at the club.

Deal completed and pre-contract signed, Sergio Agüero will join Barcelona after the UCL final - verbal agreement already been reached one week ago. 🔵🔴🇦🇷 #FCB



More: Agüero will complete his medicals as new Barça player on Sunday as per @10josealvarez. ⏳ https://t.co/d4BGSRf64p — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2021

Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero share a close personal relationship off the pitch. The Barcelona star is the main reason why the Manchester City striker wants to join the Catalan club this summer.

Aguero will reportedly sign a two-year deal with Barcelona after the Blaugrana beat the likes of Juventus and PSG to the 32-year old's signature.

Joan Laporta confident Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona

Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta held a press conference on Friday to provide an update on the club's future plans.

When asked about Lionel Messi's contract situation, the Spaniard responded:

"Contract talks are going well but they’re not done yet. We’re working hard to make a good proposal that is within our means and we hope he will accept it. Our relationship is very good. Messi loves Barca."

"I am sure he deserves more and could get more elsewhere. I am convinced he appreciates the effort we’re making and I think he’s excited with our sporting project. I have always said, it’s not a money issue with Leo, it’s about winning everything. I am moderately optimistic."

"He wants to be comfortable, he has some years left and he wants to enjoy them. What has changed? Well, now I am president and i think Leo likes that."

Lionel Messi has been heavily linked with PSG and Manchester City, with both clubs reportedly ready to sign the Argentine if he does not extend his deal with Barcelona. It remains to be seen what the forward decides to do in the coming weeks.

