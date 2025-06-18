"Surely make a signing, which we are very excited about" - Barcelona chief Joan Laporta appears to hint at new signing in club senate review

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has suggested that the Catalan club is close to completing another major signing this summer. La Blaugrana recently confirmed their first signing of the summer, with goalkeeper Joan Garcia joining from Espanyol for a reported €25m.
The reigning LaLiga champions have faced difficulties in bringing in new signings in recent seasons due to financial constraints. However, speaking recently at the club's senate review, Laporta claimed that Barcelona can now sign players normally and hinted at a new signing following the capture of Garcia.
He said, as quoted by Reshad Rahman on X:
"And we will also surely make a signing (Nico), which we are very excited about.”
Laporta also said that a third signing is in the works as the club looks to strengthen its squad for the 2025-26 campaign.
As suggested by journalist Reshad Rahman, the Barcelona chief was referring to Nico Williams. The Spaniard has been strongly linked with a move to the Catalan club this summer. According to reports, the Athletic Bilbao forward is one of Barca's major targets. They believe that the 22-year-old, playing alongside Lamine Yamal, will propel them to win the UEFA Champions League.
Williams has agreed to join La Blaugrana and will sign a six-year contract, as per journalist Santi Aouna. The Spaniard reportedly has a release clause of €58 million.
Latest update on Nico Williams transfer to Barcelona
As reported by Barca Universal, Barcelona have accelerated efforts towards the signing of Nico Williams. The report claims that club director Deco took a trip to Ibiza to hold talks with the player and Athletic Bilbao over the deal.
Willialms has reportedly told Barca that he will prioritize joining them this summer. The winger has also reportedly paused negotiations with other suitors in favour of the Catalan side.
Arsenal, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich are also reportedly interested in signing Williams. Despite receiving more lucrative offers from the aforementioned clubs, the Spaniard prefers Barca and is allegedly willing to take a pay cut to facilitate his transfer to Hansi Flick's side.
Nico Williams has established himself as one of Europe's most exciting wingers in the past couple of seasons. He registered 11 goals and seven assists in 45 matches across competition in the 2024-25 season