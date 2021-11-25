Surprise managerial candidate outlines 'persuasive' plan to remodel Manchester United during talks - Reports

Manchester United have been impressed with former Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre during talks over the interim manager role, according to The Independent. The Swiss' plan to remodel the team proved persuasive in his negotiations with the Red Devils.

Having relieved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his duties this week, Manchester United are on the hunt for a replacement for the Norwegian. The Red Devils have appointed former midfielder Michael Carrick as their caretaker manager, but are keen to address the situation at the earliest.

There have been suggestions that PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has been identified as the top target to replace Solskjaer by Manchester United. However, Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is also said to be admired by the Red Devils hierarchy.

Pochettino and Ten Hag, though, are reportedly being eyed for the permanent manager role. Manchester United are currently on the lookout for an interim manager to lead the team until the end of the season.

The Red Devils are claimed to have already held talks with former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde, while Paulo Fonseca and Ralf Rangnick have also been linked. Ex-Borussia Dortmund manager Favre is another candidate in the running for the interim manager's role at Manchester United.

According to The Independent, Manchester United have been impressed with Favre during their talks over the interim manager's job. The Swiss has experience in the latter stages of the Champions League and the Red Devils feel they could benefit from it.

[@TelegraphDucker] 🚨 BREAKING: Lucien Favre and Rudi Garcia have been interviewed about taking over as interim manager at #mufc . United had already held discussions with Ernesto Valverde, and Garcia and Favre have also had talks with John Murtough #mujournal 🚨 BREAKING: Lucien Favre and Rudi Garcia have been interviewed about taking over as interim manager at #mufc. United had already held discussions with Ernesto Valverde, and Garcia and Favre have also had talks with John Murtough #mujournal[@TelegraphDucker]

Favre also outlined a plan to remodel Manchester United during his talks with the club, explaining how he would nurture certain players. The plan is reported to have proved persuasive in his negotiations with the Premier League giants.

Having been impressed with Favre, it remains to be seen if Manchester United will offer him the interim manager's job.

Lucien Favre not the only manager to impress Manchester United

Former Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre is claimed to have held positive talks with Manchester United. However, he is not the only coach to impress the Red Devils hierarchy.

The Old Trafford outfit have also been impressed with ex-Roma boss Rudi Garcia during their talks over the interim manager job. The Frenchman has had stints with Ligue 1 clubs Lille, Marseille and most recently Lyon.

Ryan Taylor @RyanTaylorSport Man United should be throwing the kitchen sink at their top managerial targets - immediately. Their determination to appoint an interim boss & seemingly write off the season, seems unforgivable. The biggest club in the world should not be holding talks with Rudi Garcia… #MUFC Man United should be throwing the kitchen sink at their top managerial targets - immediately. Their determination to appoint an interim boss & seemingly write off the season, seems unforgivable. The biggest club in the world should not be holding talks with Rudi Garcia… #MUFC

Favre's experience in the latter stages of the Champions League, though, could give him an advantage over Garcia.

