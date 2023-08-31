Surprise PL club closing on €40m deal to sign Liverpool-linked forward - Reports

Premier League club Brentford are edging closer to reaching an agreement with PSV Eindhoven to sign Liverpool target Johan Bakayoko for €40 million, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

Bakayoko, 20, recently helped PSV qualify for the UEFA Champions League group stage, providing four assists in as many qualifying games. However, he faces an uncertain future at the Dutch club ahead of the transfer deadline on Friday (September 1).

There have been suggestions that Liverpool have identified Bakayoko as a replacement for Mohamed Salah, who continues to be linked with a move to Saudi giants Al-Ittihad. Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with an interest in the left-footed winger.

Brentford, meanwhile, have emerged as surprise suitors for the Belgium international with less than 48 hours remaining in the window. It appears that the London-based club are making swift progress in their attempt to acquire the youngster's services.

According to the aforementioned source, Brentford have tabled a bid worth €40 million including add-ons for Bakayoko. The Premier League club are also prepared to include a sell-on clause for PSV in the deal. Thomas Frank's side are, therefore, closing in on the Belgian's signing.

Dutch journalist Marco Timmer recently reported that PSG are readying a €25 million offer for Bakayoko. It is easy to see why Brentford have made significant progress in their bid to sign the winger, having offered €15 million more than the French heavyweights.

Apart from Liverpool and PSG, Vincent Kompany's Burnley have also been linked with a move for Bakayoko. However, they were only willing to offer as much as €20 million for the player. PSV are likely to receive double that amount if the forward goes to Brentford and all add-on clauses are met.

Al-Ittihad pushing to sign Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah

Saudi Pro League clubs have made major coups this summer, luring the likes of Karim Benzema and Neymar to the Middle East. They are showing no signs of slowing down, with Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah their next top target. Al-Ittihad are prepared to push the boat to acquire the Egyptian.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Al-Ittihad have prepared a €175 million (£150 million) offer including add-ons for Salah. It would be the biggest transfer in the history of the Premier League if it goes through. However, Liverpool are adamant that the 31-year-old is not for sale.

It is worth noting that the transfer window in Saudi Arabia does not close until September 20. Al-Ittihad could, therefore, ramp up their efforts to sign Salah further in the coming days, although the window closes in England on Friday (September 1).