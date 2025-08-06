Surprise PL club eyeing up summer move for Manchester City outcast Jack Grealish: Reports

Jack Grealish could finally be on his way out of Manchester City after struggling to deliver in recent times. The left-winger is one of the players that the Premier League giants are willing to sell this summer.

According to Sky Sports Premier League on X, Everton have approached Manchester City over a possible deal to sign the left-winger. However, a possible deal which could see Grealish join the Toffees is still at the preliminary stage.

Grealish joined the Citizens as a marquee signing from Aston Villa for a reported £100 million transfer fee in August 2021. It made him become the most expensive Premier League player at the time. The left-winger was highly anticipated to improve the attacking proficiency of Manchester City, considering his big-money valuation.

However, four years down the line, he has struggled to live up to the expectations. His struggle to deliver in attack also made him witness a decline in his playing minutes in recent seasons. Grealish was dropped from City's squad for the FIFA Club World Cup.

The decision further fueled speculations regarding his place in Pep Guardiola's squad and his future at the Etihad. While he remains contracted at City till June 2027, he could be sold if a decent offer comes in this summer.

In 157 games, Grealish has scored 17 goals and delivered 23 assists for Manchester City.

"Everyone wants to make up for last season" - Manchester City's Phil Foden

Man City FC v Al-Hilal: Round Of 16 - FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Source: Getty

Phil Foden believes that he and the rest of the squad want to bounce back after Manchester City's struggles last season. He also claimed that the Citizens have the necessary experience to redeem themselves.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Foden expressed optimism that Pep Guardiola's team would make amends next term. He also claimed that Bernardo Silva's reign as the new captain could help City improve, saying:

"I think everyone wants to make up for last season, we all want to come to our best and winning titles, we have got a lot of experience in the dressing room. With Bernardo [Silva] being captain, hopefully he can push the lads on. We have got all the experience and we have done it before.

Last season, the 2023-34 Premier League winners struggled to be consistent in numerous competitions, ending the season without a trophy. They lost the FA Cup final to Crystal Palace and finished as the second runners-up in the Premier League. They will be looking to redeem themselves in the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.

