Surprise Premier League club eyeing up move for Liverpool's Harvey Elliott: Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion have set their sights on Liverpool's Harvey Elliot this summer, according to The Standard. The report adds that the East Sussex club are ready to offer £40m for the English midfielder.

Elliot rose through the ranks at Fulham, before joining the Reds in 2019. He has since been in and out of the starting XI so far, but remains highly rated in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old missed the start of the 2024-25 campaign with a broken foot, before managing five goals and three assists from 28 games for the Merseyside. However, only six of those were starts, and his future at Liverpool remains up in the air this summer.

Trending

The Reds have already strengthened their midfield by roping in Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported club-record £116m fee. Elliot, as such, could be tempted to leave the Merseyside club in search of regular football this year.

Brighton & Hove Albion are now offering him an escape route from Anfield. The Seagulls are long-term admirers of the Englishman, and have apparently made him a priority target for this summer.

Brighton are planning to add a versatile attacker to their ranks amid the uncertainties hovering over Joao Pedro's future. Interestingly, former Liverpool midfielder James Milner is currently at the Amex Stadium, which could help the Seagulls win the race for Elliot. The Englishman is under contract with the Reds until 2027.

Does Anthony Gordon prefer a move to Liverpool?

Anthony Gordon

Journalist Graeme Bailey has stated that Anthony Gordon dreams of a move to Anfield. The English winger is one of the finest in his position in the Premier League and currently plies his trade with Newcastle United.

Gordon registered nine goals and seven assists from 42 games across competitions this season for the Magpies. The 24-year-old apparently has admirers at Chelsea and Arsenal as well.

Speaking to TBR Football, Bailey added that a move to the Merseyside club is unlikely this summer.

“One day I think he probably will end up at Liverpool. Will it be this summer? I very much doubt it. But Liverpool is his preferred option. He’s on the list of the other clubs I would say. We know Chelsea and Arsenal both want that left side upgrading. It’s not a secret and it’s a player they like," said Bailey.

Gordon is under a long-term contract at St. James' Park, so prising him away won't be cheap.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More