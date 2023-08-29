Aston Villa are reportedly considering a move for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet as we enter the final days of the summer transfer window.

According to transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano, Villa have other alternatives as well. The Catalans, who want to sell Lenglet this summer, know that Unai Emery's side are interested in the defender.

Romano provided the update via X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, August 29, writing:

"Aston Villa weighing up a move for Clement Lenglet as option on the table for the final days of the window.

"There are multiple options available but Barcelona aware of Aston Villa interest, waiting for developments. In any case, Barça feel sure that CL will leave."

Lenglet, who in the past had interest from Tottenham Hotspur as well, could potentially become Villa's fifth major arrival of the summer. The Premier League side have already brought in Pau Torres, Moussa Diaby, Nicolo Zaniolo and Youri Tielemans this summer.

His potential exit would also free some space on Barcelona's wage sheet. The Blaugrana have sold Ousmane Dembele, Franck Kessie, Nico Gonzalez and Francisco Trincao this summer. Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti and Alex Collado have departed on free transfers as well.

Clement Lenglet has fallen out of favor at Barcelona after a bright start

Barcelona signed Clement Lenglet from Sevilla for around €35 million in the summer of 2018.

He impressed in his first appearance with the club, featuring 45 times across competitions. The Frenchman helping the Catalans win La Liga and also reach the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League and final of the Copa del Rey.

However, in subsequent seasons, Lenglet's lack of pace was often exploited by the competition. His mistakes in and out of possession also became more frequent. The Blaugrana's lack of choices in defense meant he continued to play plenty of games for them until the 2021-22 campaign, when he featured just 27 times.

The centre-back was loaned out to Tottenham Hotspur for the entirety of the 2022-23 season. Barcelona hoped he would impress in England and that Spurs would sign him on a permanent deal.

However, Lenglet struggled in the Premier League for a dysfunctional Tottenham side. They kept just four clean sheets in his 26 league appearances and he returned to Catalonia ahead of the ongoing campaign.

Lenglet was benched for all of the Catalans' pre-season friendlies and has not made the squad for any of their three La Liga games this term.