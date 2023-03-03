Suspended Manchester United star Mason Greenwood could be exposed to TV interview before potential return to the club - Reports

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood may reportedly be exposed to a TV interview before making his return to the Premier League club. The English striker has not played for the Red Devils since January 2022.

Greenwood was suspended by United after being arrested the same month on charges of alleged rape and assault. However, the charges have since been dropped and it has raised question marks over the player's future. The club have since been conducting an investigation into the matter.

The Athletic reports that the 21-year-old may have to undergo a television interview before potentially returning to the Manchester United first-team. The phased process of his return takes the women's team, fan groups, and sponsors into account. Greenwood may also have to undergo counseling, therapy, or broader rehabilitation.

The Red Devils forward's contract expires in 2025. He has reportedly received loan offers from Turkish sides amid the ongoing investigation. The young striker was regarded as one of Manchester United's most promising players before his arrest. He scored 35 goals and provided 12 assists in 129 appearances across competitions.

It remains to be seen whether Greenwood will be given a route back into football at Old Trafford. His partner recently fell pregnant and he is set to become a father.

Manchester United legend Nicky Butt claims his former side have taken over Liverpool on the pitch

Butt thinks Ten Hag's side have usurped the Merseysiders on the pitch this season.

Butt has been impressed with Ten Hag's turnaround at Old Trafford. He claims that the Red Devils have overtaken their arch-rivals on the pitch. He told BBC Sport:

"United have gone past Liverpool football-wise."

The former Manchester United midfielder tips Jurgen Klopp's side to have a busy summer in the transfer window:

"Liverpool have a big job on their hands in the summer with recruitment. Their midfield looks ageing. Their best players aren't performing and don't look the same."

Manchester United's first season under Erik ten Hag has been a massive success. They have lifted the Carabao Cup, their first trophy in six years. The Red Devils are in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup and the last 16 of the Europa League. They have won 16 of their last 20 games across competitions and are nailed on to finish in the top four.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Jurgen Klopp says he can imagine how annoying it was for Manchester United to watch Liverpool's success over the last few years "Great! United is doing well, I didn't miss them."Jurgen Klopp says he can imagine how annoying it was for Manchester United to watch Liverpool's success over the last few years "Great! United is doing well, I didn't miss them." 😅Jurgen Klopp says he can imagine how annoying it was for Manchester United to watch Liverpool's success over the last few years 🔝 https://t.co/CkwFEbxNZJ

Meanwhile, Sunday's (5 March) opponents Liverpool have endured a difficult campaign at Anfield following a phenomenal 2021-22 season. They are 10 points behind third-placed Manchester United in sixth. The Merseysiders have exited both domestic cup competitions and trail Real Madrid 5-2 in their Champions League last-16 tie.

The two sides' meeting on Sunday will go a long way in determining whether the Red Devils have usurped their longtime foes. They beat Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford earlier in the season, a game that was the turning point in their season.

