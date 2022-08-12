“Talks ongoing” - Forgotten Chelsea midfielder reportedly in line to join Premier League club

Chelsea's forgotten midfield man Tiemoue Bakayoko is nearing a return to the Premier League with Nottingham Forest, as per Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Luca Bianchin.

Bakayoko has spent the majority of his time with the Blues out on loan at the likes of AC Milan and Napoli.

He has made just 43 appearances for Chelsea since arriving from AS Monaco back in 2019 for £36 million.

The midfielder is still on the books of the Stamford Bridge side but is entering the second year of a two-year loan spell with Milan.

However, Bianchin reports that the Frenchman may be set for a permanent move to Forest, tweeting:

"Tiémoué Bakayoko is an option for NFFC. Bakayoko could end his two-year loan at Milan to sign with Forest. Talks ongoing to find an agreement on the player’s wages.”

Forest are dealing with their Premier League promotion by making a huge number of additions to their side.

Thus far, Steve Cooper's side have made 12 signings, bringing in the likes of Jesse Lingard, Dean Henderson and Neco Williams.

The Reds appear to be desiring more midfield signings having agreed a deal to sign Atalanta midfielder Reno Freuler, as per Guardian.

Forest kicked off their Premier League venture with a season-opening 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United on August 7 at St James' Park.

Chelsea should be happy to offload Bakayoko

it's time for the midfielder to depart Stamford Bridge permanently

Somehow Bakayoko has remained a Chelsea player despite the midfielder having rarely featured for Thomas Tuchel's side over the years.

When the Frenchman arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2017, there were high expectations of the player off the back of an impressive spell with Monaco.

He made 115 appearances for the Ligue 1 side, forging a formidable midfield partnership with now Liverpool star Fabinho at the Stade Louis II.

For all parties involved, an exit for Bakayoko to Forest would be for the best but for the right price.

The Premier League newcomers can't be drawn into paying over the odds for talent such as the forgotten Blues midfielder.

Bakayoko doesn't appear to feature in Stefano Poli's plans at the San Siro and would be better off departing.

Chelsea need to cut their losses on the player with two years left on his current deal with the west London club.

If Bakayoko can pick up the form that saw him heralded during his time at Monaco, it will bode well for Cooper's side.

