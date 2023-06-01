"Talks are taking place behind the scenes" – Fabrizio Romano provides update on Mason Mount's potential transfer to Manchester United

Chelsea star Mason Mount is interested in joining Manchester United this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. However, a potential deal between the two Premier League clubs is yet to be finalised.

Mount, 24, has been in the headlines since the turn of the year as he is in the final 13 months of his deal. Despite multiple advances from the Blues, he has rejected his boyhood club's new contract due to wage differences.

A right-footed tireless operator renowned for his shooting and passing, Mount was on Liverpool's radar for a while. But, Manchester United have assumed the pole position to snap him up in the past few weeks.

Taking to Twitter, Romano shed light on the Red Devils' pursuit of Mount ahead of the next season. He wrote:

"Mason Mount, keen on joining Manchester United as talks are taking place behind the scenes. No issues on personal terms but deal not advanced yet as there's big gap between clubs. Chelsea keep asking for at least €80 million fee for Mount. Deal not imminent, at this stage."

Chelsea are keen to make the most of the potential deal as Mount was their Player of the Year for the last two terms. They are hoping to earn over £70 million for their academy graduate's services to help balance their financial books.

Should the 36-cap England star join the Red Devils in the future, he would emerge as an important starter for them. He would form a midfield trio with Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro and provide Erik ten Hag with a rotational option for Christian Eriksen.

Overall, Mount has scored 33 goals and laid out 37 assists in 195 matches across all competitions for Chelsea.

Manchester United find out asking price for Rasmus Hojlund: Reports

According to Football Insider, Atalanta are willing to enter negotiations for Rasmus Hojlund for a bid in the region of £52 million. Manchester United are keen to snap up the left-footed striker in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Manchester United top brass are keen to sign the Dane as he is considered to be a comparatively cheaper option to Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen. They are also impressed with the attacker's potential to be a world-class striker.

Hojlund, 20, has emerged as one of the hottest talents in the world in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has scored 15 goals and laid out seven assists in just 2468 first-team minutes for Atalanta and Austrian side Sturm Graz so far.

