What is Tammy Abraham's next destination?

Frank Lampard's managerial contribution to Chelsea might be a bit understated. For starters, despite a transfer ban in place, he got them a Champions League spot, which they used to win the competition. But more importantly, he took chances on youngsters from the Blues' highly-rated academy setup. The likes of Mason Mount, Reece James, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori all starred in the 2019-20 season.

While Reece and Mason are still doing great, with both finding a place in England's Euro 2020 team, the situation has changed for Tomori and Abraham. The Canadian has established himself at AC Milan, having grown tired of the lack of opportunities at Chelsea.

Abraham's case is a bit more complicated, though. In 2019-20, he was Chelsea's top scorer, with a healthy 15 goals to his name. The following season as well, he racked up the most goals for his side. This was in spite of the addition of expensive forwards such as Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, and Hakim Ziyech.

But a lot of those goals came under Lampard. Under new boss Thomas Tuchel, Tammy has barely had a look in. The German seems to prefer others, and with a world-class signing like Lukaku almost through the door, the 23-year-old's days at his boyhood club seem numbered.

A proven goalscorer everywhere he's played, Abraham isn't short of suitors and we look at some possible destinations:

#5 Aston Villa

West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa - Sky Bet Championship Play-off Semi Final: Second Leg

Abraham was on loan at Aston Villa when they were in the Championship for the 2018-19 season. He scored 25 goals and provided three assists to come second on the goalscoring charts. The team finished fifth but got promoted via the playoffs.

Unsurprisingly, the Lions faithful really liked Abraham. When the chance to sign him emerged this summer, they were interested. More so as they were set to lose their attacking talisman in Jack Grealish. However, in a move that surprised everyone and went largely unreported, Villa ended up signing Danny Ings from Southampton instead. So perhaps it's safe to say that Abraham won't be heading to Villa this summer.

#4 Southampton

Southampton have enquired about signing striker Tammy Abraham on loan from Chelsea. (Talksport) pic.twitter.com/pNxCtB7fL6 — Transfer News Central (@TransferNewsCen) August 6, 2021

Seeing as they lost their own attacking talisman Danny Ings to Villa, most assumed that Southampton were in need of a proven goalscorer. So Abraham would have been a great acquisition and the Saints were interested in bringing him in on loan.

But Chelsea only wanted to offload the striker on a permanent deal. Southampton decided to bet on potential instead, loaning in Chelsea youngster Armando Broja and signing Blackburn Rovers' Adam Armstrong, who has done well in the Championship. Considering they already have Che Adams and Michael Obafemi, it seems highly unlikely that Abraham will go to St Mary's Stadium this summer.

#3 Atalanta

Atalanta board have a meeting scheduled in London with Chelsea in the next 48 hours to ask for Tammy Abraham as main target. Price tag around €40m. Arsenal and West Ham interested too 🔵 #CFC



Atalanta gonna bid for Tammy if Inter will ask for Duván Zapata as Lukaku replacement. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2021

By far the most surprising and interesting option on the list, Atalanta were also linked to Tammy Abraham this summer. They even appear to have spoken to Chelsea about it.

The move is intriguing because Atalanta don't usually sign high-profile Premier League stars; instead, they tend to go for under-the-radar gems from lower leagues. It would also have been fascinating to see how Abraham adapted and fit into Gasperini's ultra attacking side.

However, much of this deal depended on Inter possibly turning to Atalanta's Duvan Zapata to replace Chelsea-bound Romelu Lukaku. Now, it seems like the Serie A holders have decided to opt for Roma's Edin Dzeko instead. However, this option might still open up. with Inter's other striker Lautaro Martinez being linked with Spurs.

#2 Arsenal

Edin Dzeko joins Inter from AS Roma, here we go and deal confirmed. Contract agreed until June 2023. Dzeko’s now arrived in Milano to undergo medical tests. 🇧🇦 #Inter #Roma



AS Roma are still pushing for Tammy Abraham on loan with buy obligation. Arsenal are in the race too. #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2021

Although neither Chelsea nor Arsenal fans were very keen on this particular rumor, it would be a good transfer, were it to transpire. Arsenal's main issues are in attack, stemming from a lack of a clinical goalscorer. Aubameyang's form was pretty poor last season, and Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah have been fairly underwhelming overall.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Martinelli is returning from a long injury layoff and is still a bit raw. A young yet clinical finisher in Abraham would do them a world of good. For him, it would mean regular football at a big club.

Currently Arsenal are in the race but they aren't favorites, so it remains to be seen whether the 23-year-old ends up signing for the Gunners.

#1 Roma

Roma have agreed a fee with Chelsea over Tammy Abraham, but are waiting on the player's approval, reports @DiMarzio. pic.twitter.com/PEiLgbGY45 — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 9, 2021

AS Roma are currently the favorites to sign Tammy Abraham and the negotiations are reportedly at an advanced stage. As stated before, they are set to lose the very reliable Edin Dzeko and would need to replace him. Roma have become the new home for former Premier League players, having signed Chris Smalling, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Pedro and Rui Patricio in recent years.

At Roma, Abraham will get to play under legendary Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho and get the chance to lead the line for a big club. The fee is said to be around £34m.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee