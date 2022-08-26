Ten Hag sick of Cristiano Ronaldo's antics and ruthlessly ripped into Manchester United superstar ahead of Liverpool clash: Reports

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly grown frustrated with five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo's behavior and attitude.

According to The Sun, the Dutch tactician conducted a two-hour meeting on Thursday with his squad to discuss his side's dismal performances in their opening two league games against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

During the discussion, the former Ajax boss reportedly informed Cristiano Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire that they would be dropped from the starting XI for the Red Devils' clash with Liverpool on August 22.

Harry Maguire produced disappointing displays against the Seagulls and the Bees and, therefore, lost his place in the starting line-up to Raphael Varane. Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, was seemingly dropped due to his poor attitude over the last couple of weeks.

The 37-year-old failed to report for Manchester United's pre-season tour of Australia and Thailand in July due to 'person reasons' and played just 45 minutes of football prior to the start of the campaign.

The former Juventus star also handed in a transfer request to the 13-time Premier League champions earlier this summer as he was keen to play for a club that will take part in the Champions League this season, as per Bleacherreport.

The Portugal international, however, continued to be an integral part of Erik ten Hag's side. He came one as a second-half substitute in United's league in their 2-1 defeat to Brighton, and played the full 90 minutes in their humiliating 4-0 loss to Brentford after which he snubbed a handshake from Erik ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo was expected to clear the air regarding his future last week, but is yet to do so despite there being less than a week before the close of the summer transfer window.

Ten Hag has been left infuriated by Cristiano Ronaldo's antics. He reportedly informed his squad during the meeting that it is 'his way or the highway' and that he has the full support of the club's board to do things his way.

He informed that the 37-year-old would be left out of his starting line-up against Liverpool during the meeting in front of the whole squad, and is believed to be eager to part ways with the forward this summer.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo could be set to complete sensational return to former club

Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer saga could be set to come to a close as the Manchester United forward looks set to complete a sensational return to former club Sporting Lisbon.

The striker rose through the youth ranks at Sporting before making his senior debut for the club during the 2002-03 campaign. He immediately became a regular starter for the Portuguese giants and went on to score five goals in 31 appearances in all competitions before joining Manchester United in 2003 for £12 million.

UtdDistrict 🔰 @UtdDistrict 🗞 Jorge Mendes has been working tirelessly to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Sporting Lisbon, and an agreement with #mufc has recently been reached. The proposed deal is now very close to being finalised. [ @caughtoffside 🗞 Jorge Mendes has been working tirelessly to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Sporting Lisbon, and an agreement with #mufc has recently been reached. The proposed deal is now very close to being finalised. [@caughtoffside]

As per CaughtOffside, Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is working tirelessly to secure a return to Sporting for his client. The deal is reportedly close to being finalised.

A return to the Primeira Liga club will allow the Manchester United star to once again play for his boyhood club and also take part in the Champions League this season.

