Tensions rise between Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Mendes as ex-Manchester United superstar struggles to find new club: Reports

Jorge Mendes and Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly have an issue to deal with, as the Portuguese star is said to be unhappy with his agent. The former Manchester United star is still searching for a new club after being released by the Red Devils.

As per a report in AS, Ronaldo is furious that he has not found a club as a legend. He put Mendes in charge of getting him to a European club, but so far he has not managed to convince any side to sign the Portuguese star.

Al Nassr are the only side to have put an offer on the table for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Saudi Arabian side are looking to beat off competition from Al Hilal and have reportedly readied a €200 million per season deal.

The AS report adds that this is not the first time there has been tension between Ronaldo and Mendes. The two had a similar issue when the Portuguese star wanted to leave Juventus, but that was resolved after the agent got Manchester City and Manchester United interested in the forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo released by Manchester United after explosive interview

Manchester United released Cristiano Ronaldo last month after a mutual agreement to terminate the contract. The former Real Madrid star attacked the Premier League club from top to bottom and claimed that there had been no progress ever since Sir Alex Ferguson left.

He told Piers Morgan in an explosive interview:

"At United, the progress was zero, in my opinion. To compare with Real Madrid and even Juventus, that they follow the rest of the world, so the technology, especially in terms of training, nutrition and conditioning, eat properly and to recover better than before - surprised me. Manchester right now to compare with that club, I think it's behind in my opinion, which is something that surprised me."

He added:

"A club with this dimension should be the top of the tree in my opinion and they are not, unfortunately. They are not in that level. But I hope the next years they can reach to be in a top level. I don't know what's going on but since Sir Alex Ferguson left I saw no evolution in the club, the progress was zero."

Speaking about Erik ten Hag, the Portuguese star added that there was no respect between them and said:

"The coach didn't have respect for me. So this is why the relationship, it's in that way. He keep saying in the press that he come to me, he like me blah, blah, blah, but that is only for the press, 100 per cent. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never going to have respect for you."

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored just one goal at the FIFA World Cup this season, and Portugal were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Morocco.

