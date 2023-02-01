The FA open investigation into Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk - Reports

According to the Athletic, the Football Association (FA) has initiated a comprehensive investigation into Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk. This follows the emergence of a controversial video featuring a 22-year-old Ukrainian footballer using the N-word.

The video in question was uploaded to TikTok in July 2022 and has since been deleted, but not before going viral and racking up over 214,000 views. Mudryk, who just joined Chelsea for a transfer fee of £62 million, was seen reciting a freestyle rap from American artist Lil Baby. The lyrics included the N-word.

After the emergence of the video, the winger's representatives released a statement, saying:

“Mykhailo is deeply sorry for any offense caused. While his intention was solely to recite lyrics of a song, Mykhailo regrets his decision and wholeheartedly accepts it was not appropriate.”

The FA will now conduct a thorough investigation to determine if Mudryk should face any punishment for his actions. This will include a review of the video, the circumstances surrounding its creation, and any relevant statements made by Mudryk or his representatives.

The FA has been known to hand out punishments, even for events that occurred years back. It is likely that the Chelsea winger will be punished for his use of the slur.

Middlesbrough's Marc Bola was reprimanded earlier this year for a tweet he posted when he was just 14 years old, which included homophobic language. A similar investigation was opened up in 2021 when Jarrod Bowen's offensive tweet as a 15-year-old resurfaced. In 2016, Andre Gray was handed a four-match ban and a £25,000 fine for homophobic comments made on social media in 2012.

Kick it Out responds to the video from Chelsea forward Mudryk

Kick it Out, an anti-racism group, strongly condemned the use of the N-word in Mudryk's now-deleted video. The group has long fought against the use of such language in football and has actively worked to discourage racism in order to promote inclusion.

In a statement, the organization said (via ESPN):

"The N-word is deeply offensive and the use of this term by high-profile figures in football can only serve to alienate people from the game. It is important that footballers use their significant platform in a positive way, and we're encouraged to see that Mykhailo Mudryk has acknowledged the hurt caused by his use of this offensive slur."

Being a matter completely embroiled in politics, it'll be interesting to see how this plays out.

