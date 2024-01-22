“The situation is tense” - Fabrizio Romano provides Karim Benzema transfer update amid Chelsea and Manchester United links

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Karim Benzema's future at Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad. The former Real Madrid star has recently been linked with a return to Europe, less than a year after his move to the Middle East.

Benzema joined Al Ittihad on a free transfer in the 2023 summer transfer window from Real Madrid. He signed a bumper three-year contract with them with wages reported to be €100 million per year (via MARCA).

Romano has now claimed that the Frenchman's future is still unclear with more meetings expected to take place soon. He added that the Saudi Pro League (SPL) management wants Benzema to stay in the league by joining another club.

The transfer expert also claimed that a potential return to Europe was on the cards but that would see the striker take a significant pay cut. Romano tweeted:

"Understand more meetings will take place soon to discuss the future of Karim Benzema. The situation remains tense with Al Ittihad. SPL bosses still want KB to stay in Saudi, even to join another Saudi club. Return to Europe can only be possible with huge salary cut."

Benzema was reportedly 17 days late to return to Al Ittihad after SPL's mid-season break and the club officials couldn't reach him for 10 days (via AFP). He has been linked with Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United but the two English sides don't have much time to complete the move in the January window.

How Karim Benzema's time in Saudi has gone so far

Karim Benzema was named the captain of Al Ittihad upon his arrival in July 2023. He has so far made 20 appearances for the club across competitions, scoring 12 and assisting five goals.

The Frenchman struck in both of his side's FIFA Club World Cup matches in December 2023 but couldn't lead them to the trophy. In the league, he has scored nine goals and provided five assists in 15 games.