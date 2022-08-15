"There are 3-4 Premier League clubs interested" - Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United midfielder has 'good chances' to leave this summer 

Manchester United midfielder James Garner has a good chance of leaving the club this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The young English midfielder has returned to Old Trafford following a season-long loan spell at Nottingham Forest.

He impressed during his time at the City Ground, making 48 appearances, scoring four goals and contributing 10 assists.

Despite a promising stint with Forest, he doesn't appear to feature in United's plans.

Romano explains that three to four Premier League clubs are showing an interest, tweeting:

"James Garner has good chances to leave Manchester United in the next days. There are 3/4 Premier League clubs interested - Tottenham unlikely as things stand."

He added,

"His agents at Triple S, Kenneth Shepherd and Steven Beck, are working on it - talks ongoing."

Garner made the step up from the Red Devils' youth academy in 2018 becoming part of the first-team.

He made his senior team debut on February 27, 2019 in a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Since then, Garner has found issues trying to break into United's side but it was expected that his stint with Forest would see him do so this season.

This doesn't seem to be the case despite a poor start to the season for United's midfield duo Scott McTominay and Fred.

The pair were slammed for their performances against Brighton & Hove Albion in a season-opening 2-1 loss.

United's midfield were then non-existent in a shock 4-0 humbling by Brentford that has left question marks over Ten Hag's squad.

However, Garner now finds himself available for transfer. He has made just seven appearances for United's first-team.

The 21-year-old has two years left on his current deal at Old Trafford and his departure may see Adrien Rabiot make an expected transfer to the club.

Chelsea show interest in Manchester United midfielder Garner

Tuchel may have eyes on United's Garner

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Garner, having scouted the midfielder during his loan spell at Forest.

The Blues kicked off their Premier League season with a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur,

Mateo Kovacic missed the enthralling draw through injury and Thomas Tuchel appears keen to add more midfielders to his side.

The Stamford Bridge giants have already signed Aston Villa teenager Carney Chukwuemeka for £16.2 million.

Garner may join the English youngster in west London if the Blues make their interest concrete.

They may be one of the sides showing an interest as Romano alludes to.

