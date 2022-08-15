Chelsea keen on Manchester United midfielder after scouting him heavily last season: Reports

Chelsea are interested in Manchester United midfielder James Garner, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

The young English midfielder appears to be made available for transfer by United despite the lack of midfield options at Old Trafford.

He was sent out on loan to Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest last season, making 68 appearances, scoring eight goals and creating 10 assists.

Garner played a key role in Forest's promotion and seems to have been tracked by Chelsea during his time at the City Ground.

Phillips explains:

"James Garner from Manchester United is a player that the club like and (was) scouted heavily last season. The 21-year-old defensive midfielder could well be available this window."

Thomas Tuchel's side have signed one young midfielder already this window, bringing Aston Villa youngster Carney Chukwuemeka to Stamford Bridge for £16.2 million.

The Blues appear to be looking to make further long-term additions to their midfield.

Reports claim that United are willing to offload the English midfielder for £14 million this summer.

He has not been part of the Red Devils' first two games under Erik ten Hag in which they have suffered defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

Garner has two years left on his current contract at Old Trafford.

Chelsea's scouting of Garner shows Manchester United's inabilities

Garner (right) flourished for Forest last season

The fact that Chelsea are keen on Garner and Manchester United are willing to sell the midfielder is quite astounding.

The midfield duo of Scott McTominay and Fred were diabolical against Brighton in the season-opening 2-1 defeat.

The midfield three of Fred, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes against Brentford was easily dispatched of in a 4-0 thrashing.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Roy Keane: “[Fred & McTominay] Not up to it..” Roy Keane: “[Fred & McTominay] Not up to it..” ✅ Roy Keane: “[Fred & McTominay] Not up to it..” https://t.co/njgQfUUN2v

Interestingly, former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick was asked about Garner's future at Old Trafford last season.

The German tactician gave a very telling response to United's current scouting regime, telling United's official website:

"To be honest I haven't seen that many games of Nottingham Forest but I will probably do that in the next couple of weeks with my staff and the analysis team."

He added,

"I've heard he's scored four goals and had four assists [in the league] there, but my focus, as you can imagine, has been on the current team in the last weeks and months."

Rangnick concluded,

"This is certainly good if players get game time somewhere and do well, and this is the idea behind a loan period."

It appears Garner does not feature in Ten Hag's plans at United despite the glaring issues the squad have at present.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett