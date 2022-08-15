Manchester United willing to sell midfielder for £14 million - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in offloading James Garner in the ongoing transfer window, with several Premier League clubs monitoring the midfielder.

Garner, who has two years left in his current deal at Old Trafford, featured in just 22 minutes during his club's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia. After recovering from injury, the 21-year-old started in the home friendly against Rayo Vallecano last month.

Last season, he shot to prominence during his season-long loan spell at Nottingham Forest. Registering four goals and eight assists in 44 EFL Championship games, he helped Steve Cooper's side clinch promotion to the Premier League.

According to The Athletic, United manager Erik ten Hag has decided to sell Garner if a suitable offer arrives for the player this summer. The report also adds that the England U21 international is valued at around £14 million. Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, Southampton and Leeds United have reportedly expressed their interest in the player.

Garner made his professional debut under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Crystal Palace in February 2019. He was expected to stake a claim in the first team this season following Scott McTominay and Fred's poor performances. However, Ten Hag has seemingly placed his faith in new signing Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek and academy graduate Zidane Iqbal to deputise in the centre of the park.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have reached a €17 million agreement for midfielder Adrien Rabiot with the Bianconeri, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The club representatives are set to hold a new round of talks with the player's mother and agent Veronique Rabiot.

Rio Ferdinand on Manchester United's pursuit of Frenkie de Jong

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has hit out at his former club for failing to secure the signing of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Speaking on his YouTube channel FIVE, he said:

"We're not in the market for the top players. We're going out, and we're waiting for three and a half months to sign Frenkie de Jong. With all due respect, he's a great player, but we're almost whoring ourselves out for this player for three months of the transfer window with our cap in hand begging, 'Please come to us'."

He continued:

"I think (Erik) Ten Hag is sitting there thinking, 'This has been a complete shambles for me because I came in expecting to really revamp this first team with about five or six players that I believe could change our fortunes or give us a better opportunity of being a better team'. And he's struggling to get over the line and his main target (De Jong), they've not got anywhere near it."

Manchester United have made a calamitous start to their campaign, losing their first two games for the first time in the Premier League era to slump to the bottom of thr standings.

