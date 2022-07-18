"There are many clubs interested" - Fabrizio Romano says in-demand Chelsea player will clarify his future soon

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea forward Armando Broja will make a decision on his immediate future soon.

Broja is currently with the Blues for their pre-season after spending the 2021-22 season on loan at Southampton. TalkSPORT reported earlier this month that Newcastle United, Everton and West Ham United were interested in signing the 20-year-old striker.

In his latest update on the situation, Romano has reported that West Ham are in contact with the Blues about a potential move. The Italian journalist tweeted:

"Armando Broja will clarify his future very soon. West Ham are really close to reaching an agreement with Broja on personal terms, talks ongoing with Chelsea."

Romano added:

"There are many clubs interested - Chelsea, on it. Broja's on his way back to England as @AdamNewson reports."

Less than 24 hours ago, the Daily Mail reported that Broja was set to join the Hammers on a season-long loan deal. This could mean that the Albanian still has a future at Stamford Bridge.

Broja notably scored nine goals in 38 matches across all competitions for Southampton last season. Prior to that, he spent the 2020-21 campaign with Dutch outfit Vitesse and netted 11 times in 34 matches across all competitions.

It is worth noting that Broja made his Chelsea debut during the 2019-20 season. The forward came on for the final four minutes in a 4-0 victory back in March 2020 in what remains his only official appearance for the Blues' first team so far.

Chelsea could enter the 2022-23 season without an out-and-out striker

Chelsea notably let Romelu Lukaku leave the club on loan to rejoin Inter Milan for the 2022-23 season. The Belgian was the Blues' only out-and-out striker but endured a sub-par campaign last time out.

Thomas Tuchel's side were linked with Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, with the player reportedly looking to leave Manchester United.

However, Fabrizio Romano reported last week that the Blues had decided against signing the 37-year-old as Tuchel wasn't keen on the move.

This could see the Premier League giants start the 2022-23 season without a proven goalscorer. They have, however, signed Raheem Sterling from Manchester City this summer. The Englishman has scored more than 12 league goals in four of the last five seasons.

Consequently, Tuchel will hope the likes of Sterling, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Mason Mount can share the goalscoring burden.

