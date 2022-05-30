"There is no offer from Arsenal" - Fabrizio Romano says Real Madrid have held discussions about signing 26-year-old 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Arsenal are yet to make an offer for Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry, with Real Madrid also interested in his services.

As per Romano, Bayern are in discussions with Gnabry and want to secure his future. However, the German is yet to sign on the dotted line, so a move cannot be ruled out.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Bayern have made a new proposal of around €10m net per season for Serge Gnabry in recent days. Gnabry has not yet accepted, and Bayern have no plans to go beyond this figure [ @FabrizioRomano via @caughtoffside Bayern have made a new proposal of around €10m net per season for Serge Gnabry in recent days. Gnabry has not yet accepted, and Bayern have no plans to go beyond this figure [@FabrizioRomano via @caughtoffside] https://t.co/NpAD6wdl8O

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano wrote:

"Serge Gnabry's situation is certainly complicated. Since October, Bayern have been in negotiations for the extension of their contract and have made a new proposal of around €10m net per season in recent days. Gnabry has not yet accepted, and Bayern have no plans to go beyond this figure."

Romano added that Arsenal are yet to launch an offer to bring Gnabry back to the Emirates. He also stated that Real Madrid have discussed the possibility of signing him, writing:

"To date, there is no offer from Arsenal but certainly Gnabry could be a top name on the market. Real Madrid have discussed it internally with Carlo Ancelotti in February but have never made an offer, their priority for the time being is to strengthen the midfield with Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni."

Gnabry's contract with Bayern Munich will expire in the summer of 2023. The Bavarians could sell him this summer instead of losing him for free in 2023 if he does not extend his contract.

Serge Gnabry will strengthen Arsenal's attack if the Gunners can sign him

That's a big IF as the Gunners do not have Champions League football and will find it hard to attract the top players in Europe.

Gnabry had a four-year spell at Arsenal (the final year of which was on loan at West Brom) before making a move to Werder Bremen in 2016.

His impressive displays for Werder earned him a move to Bayern Munich in 2017, where he has had the best days of his career.

Predominantly a right-sided winger, Gnabry is a player with good composure in front of goal. His goal-scoring output this past season was impressive as he mustered 14 goals in 24 appearances in the Bundesliga.

He has scored 64 goals and made 40 assists in 171 appearances for the club across competitions.

Arsenal have lacked a goal-scoring winger in recent seasons, as club-record signing Pepe has often flattered to deceive. If the Gunners can sign Gnabry, it would be an instant upgrade. He has a winning mentality as well as a clinical touch in the final third.

